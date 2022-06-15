City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Christopher Earl Parson, 36, of 1002 Harlem was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Thursday, June 9 for possession of a controlled substance by officers dispatched to the 300 block of Greely to serve a warrant. Methamphetamine was seized. Processed, Parson was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Oscar Augustine Estrada, 32, of 1776 CR 373 was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, June 11 for driving while intoxicated (open container violation) by officers asked to do a welfare check on a pickup in the in the 600 block of CR 451. Processed, he was shipped to county jail later that day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Dagoberto Robert Hernandez, 42, of 202 W. Norris was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Saturday, June 11 for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia by officers who encountered him in the 1100 block of North Mechanic. Marijuana and a smoking pipe were seized. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
Dontae Jamal Holmes, 23, of 1200 Winchester in Richmond was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, June 12 for family violence causing injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mechanic. Synthetic marijuana, vape cartridges and marijuana were seized. Processed, Holmes went to county jail.
Property
Cierra Marie Ibarra, 20, of 1185 Olivia was booked directly at the county jail at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 on warrant for theft.
Violence, weapons
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, 608 Cheryl was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9 on a warrant for assault. Processed, she was referred to municipal court.
Billy Louis Bullock Jr., 45, of 409 E. Watt was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, June 9 on warrants for assault and family violence along with 23 misdemeanors by officers dispatched to a disturbance on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. Processed, he was referred to municipal court.
Christopher Earl Parson, 36, of 1002 Harlem was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Thursday, June 9 on warrants for evading arrest with a previous conviction, assault of a peace officer, failure to identify and a parole violation (evading). The report notes that Parson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning.
Calista Marie Stumer, 18, of 1410 Dickson was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, June 9 for assault causing bodily injury to a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana by police attempting to serve a warrant for misdemeanor theft. Processed, Stumer was sent to county jail.
Linda Angelita Guerra, 30, of 1185 Olivia, No. 23, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. Friday, June 10 on warrants for terroristic threat and assault causing injury. She stands accused being involved in an altercation in the 700 block of Cotton on June 4. Processed, Guerra was shipped to county jail. Once there, a warrant for driving while intoxicated as served. She posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did minor damage to a vehicle door in the 700 block of Avenue K between noon Friday, June 10 and 4 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Lundy around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12. No injuries wee reported.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 49, of 511 E. Hillje was booked at 6:11 a.m. Friday, June 10 on a warrant for theft. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Cleveland Byron Crockett, 44, of 13722 Willie Melton in Kendleton was arrested by state troopers at 6:39 p.m. Thursday, June 9 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.
Other
Carlos Claudio Herrera, 20, of 5001 Aldine Main Route No. 56 in Houston was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s office at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9 for smuggling persons placing them in likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, evading arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle and misdemeanor theft.
Armando G. DeLeon, 37, of 1156 CR 106 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, June 12 for making a false statement to law enforcement.
