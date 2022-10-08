City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Nathaniel Ryan Jackson Jr., 29, of 511 Lundy was arrested at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance along with a charge of assault after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Jackson was taken to the Wharton County Jail.
Benjamin Paul Robbins, 40, of 505 North, R, in Harlingen was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, falsifying drug test results and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stopped for a traffic violation, police seized marijuana and synthetic urine from Robbins’ vehicle. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Shawn Edward Strasser, 36, of 1302 N. Louis in Victoria was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 for forgery. He stands accused of trying to forge a check for slightly less than $5,000. Processed, Strasser was shipped to county jail.
Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 311 Greely was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 on a warrant for being a bondsman off bond – theft, after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Parker went to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating an assault with injuries reported at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Property
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the grounds of South Texas Signs & Engraving, 909 S. Mechanic, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3. Loss is estimated at $1,500.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 400 block of East Correll. Reportee says damage was done between noon, Saturday, Oct. 1 and 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Loss estimate was not available.
Vandals broke the back window of a pickup parked on the grounds of El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road, between 7:45 and 8:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Loss is estimated at $300.
Walmart, 3413 West Loop, reported about $200 in items including a heater and drill were shoplifted between 2:35 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. No damage estimate was provided.
Forty pounds of hamburger meat and a package of foam plates were stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, just before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Loss is slightly more than $150. Anyone with information about the crime – or a suspicious amount of burgers being grilled should contact police at 979-543-5311.
A $200 power hub was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 5: 40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
More than $1,000 cash was stolen from a vehicle parked at the El Campo Country Club, 1780 CR 351, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Vandals did an estimated $800 damage to a wooden fence at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
A .38 caliber Rossi revolver was stolen from a home in the 500 block of Roth around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Loss is estimated at $900.
A thief or thieves stole $200 during a disturbance in the 700 block of Cheryl about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Winston Roy Owens, 68, of 1406 Short was booked at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
Demarco Rashad Dupre, 32, of 1400 Athabaska in Eunice, La., was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released he next day.
Stefanie Michelle Ventura, 18, of 406 Short in Louise was arrested by WCSO at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility as well as a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Violence, Weapons
Lee Cruz Trevino Jr., 21, of 1600 Boling Hwy. in Wharton was booked at 4:58 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on warrants for continuous violence against the family and stalking.
Property
Jaiden Demon Craft, 20, of 18515 Bridgeland Creek Parkway in Cypress was arrested by WCSO at 4:46 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and tampering with identification numbers. Processed, he posted $7,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jennifer M. Morales, 31, of 412 Foerster was booked at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction. Processed, Morales was released without listed bond the same day.
