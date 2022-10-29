Wharton County
Court Actions
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Ruben Carmon (also listed as Carmona) Almaraz, 46, of 107 Branch in Wharton for family violence with a previous conviction. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the Dec. 13, 2021 crime with credit for 221 days already served.
• Gilbert Lara Arredondo, 34, of 1185 Olivia in El Campo for forgery. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Aug. 28 offense on the grounds he serve 37 days in county jail.
The judge also fined Arredondo $500 and ordered him to perform 200 hours community service.
Arredondo received credit for the full time already served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Arredondo if he is able to complete all terms.
• Darryl Jon Bradley Jr., 40, of 1315 Saltilla in San Antonio for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Bradley was placed on five years probation for the May 14 crime and must have an alcohol breath test system placed on his vehicle.
• Michael Ray Casiano, 49, of 31820 Post Oak Trail in Boerne for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The judge placed Casiano on four years probation for the Jan. 30, 2020 offense, ordered him to perform 400 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Aidan Blake Chapoy, 20, of 725 Luna, No. 162, in Richmond for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Dec. 18, 2021 offense on the condition he serve 180 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Chapoy enter an anger management program, perform 400 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Chapoy had received credit for the full time already served.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.