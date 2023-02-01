CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Derrick Jermain White, 39, of 2020 Rocky Falls in Richmond was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 for possession of marijuana after being stopped on U.S. 59 for a traffic violation. Processed, White was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. He posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 24, of 207 Olive was booked directly into the county jail at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Emilio Gallegos Loredo, 45, of 3719 Perfection Lake in Robstown was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 for driving while intoxicated second offense by an officer dispatched to the grounds of Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic. Processed, he went to county jail. Once there, Loredo posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Alejandro Morin, 60, of 707 Cheryl was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 for two counts of misdemeanor theft and a single count of resisting arrest, search or transport. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, two additional Wharton traffic violation warrants were served against him.
Porshia Delenia Bishop, 37, of 202 Ripple was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 for resisting arrest, evading arrest and disorderly conduct - language. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance on the grounds of Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic and encountered Bishop. Arrested, she was first transported to El Campo Memorial Hospital for treatment and then to the city jail. Later that day, she got a ride to county jail and was held there.
Pepper Sanchez, 45, of 908 Burdette was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 on a warrant for misdemeanor theft and a new charge of resisting arrest. Dispatched to Burdette Street to make sure a family disagreement didn’t become a community disturbance, officers encountered Sanchez. Officers checked Sanchez’ identification and discovered an outstanding warrant. Efforts to arrest him were disregarded until physical force was used.
PROPERTY
Manuel Anthony Vasquez Jr., 33, of 805 Dunlap was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 for criminal mischief along with warrants for no driver’s license (two counts), violating a promise to appear (two counts), no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and running a stop sign. In the new case, he stands accused of breaking a $500 mirror.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Two people reported being threatened by a gun-welding man on the grounds of 7-Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. No injuries were reported.
PROPERTY
Vandals damaged four tires in the 700 block of West Second sometime between November 2022 and Thursday, Jan. 26. Loss is estimated at $400.
A fuel pump hose and concrete barrier were damaged on the grounds of 7-Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Other
Police are on the hunt for a loose animal in the 1300 block of Fred around 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Eric James Perez, 38, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 on a Brazos County warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Jeffery Lee Davis, 61, of 135 CR 255 in Egypt was booked at 11:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 on warrants for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and terroristic threat - family violence.
PROPERTY
Samuel Ivan Reyes, 20, of 448 W. Washington in Brownsville was arrested by WCSO at 12:48 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Manuel Anthony Vasquez Jr., 33, of 805 Dunlap was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 for criminal mischief.
