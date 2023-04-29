CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
An El Campo Middle School student was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone after a THC-ladened vape pen was seized. The child’s parents were contacted and the case referred to juvenile authorities.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Silvestre Rajos Rangel, 51, of 808 Hayden was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Monday, April 24 on warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child (sexual contact). The victim is an 11-year-old girl. Processed, he was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
EC Police Round Up
Cheap Beer Bandit
After an almost-month long spree throughout El Campo stores, an alleged thief with a taste for cheap bear has been corralled by police – largely because he was already known to them.
Derrick Wade Hadash, 38, of 3129 CR 407 received a cheery welcome Wharton County Jail staff Thursday morning facing charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest and warrants for theft under $100 in value with a previous conviction (two counts), criminal trespass (three counts), theft less than $750 in value (three counts) and theft under $100.
El Campo officers also discovered Hadash was wanted for parole violation on an aggravated robbery conviction. On June 6, 2011, Hadash, then a Bay City resident, had pointed a gun at a person and robbed them.
Hadash allegedly stole an assortment of tools and meat products from El Campo stores, each time also picking up a 30-count suitcase of beer each for a “bargain” price of less than $22.
MORE PROPERTY
Adrian Jacob Moreno, 18, of 1403 Lilly was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 on a warrant for theft of a firearm. He allegedly stole a weapon from a location in the 200 block of West Alfred on April 6. Processed, he was transported to county jail.
OTHER
A burglary in progress report around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 had officers racing to the 1000 block of Heights. There, the officers instead found a disoriented 47-year-old El Campo man. The gentleman was charged with public intoxication and homeowners were assured that all was well.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
An assault with injuries was reported in the 400 block of Ash around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
A social media threat against St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner, and its staff on Wednesday, April 26 is under investigation.
PROPERTY
A $170 cellphone was stolen from an elderly man in the 300 block of Greely sometime between April 20 and 24.
Vandals did an estimated $200 damage to siding on a house in the 500 block of Shropshire around noon Monday, April 24.
A stolen credit/debit card was reportedly used at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, between 6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Loss is estimated at $100.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Jerry Jamal Bryant, 28, of 2001 Palm Village Blvd., Apt. 548, in Bay City was arrested by deputies at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Masen Reese Jonathan French, 21, of 2603 CR 107 in Boling was booked at 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 25 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Julius James Neumann III, 49, of 13403 Bridgewalk in Houston was arrested by WCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and driving while intoxicated.
Matthew Robert Sanchez, 26, of 707 CR 232 in Wharton was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram in a drug free zone as well as warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram, cruelty to non-livestock animals - torture, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug free zone.
Jonathan Michael Yargetes, 37, of 8615 Nairn in Houston was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Samuel Benjamin Melendez, 44, of 2711 CR 166 in Wharton was booked at 8:27 a.m. Monday, April 24 on a warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Louis Rodolfo Lopez-Mendoza, 22, of 512 Texas in Boling was arrested by WCSO at 11:42 p.m. Monday, April 24 for assault causing injury, terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Processed, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
PROPERTY
Carla Jean Bourn, 29, of 1004 Cross in Smackover, Ark., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 24 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
OTHER
Tretrick Ronell Johnson, 45, of 120 Cloud in Wharton was booked at 12:23 p.m. Monday, April 24 on a Fort Bend County warrant for criminal nonsupport.
Teresa Vasquez, 41, of 512 Texas in Boling was arrested by deputies at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 for interfering with public duties. Processed, she posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
Trey Donell Fletcher, 24, of 66030 Hoover in Houston was booked at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 on a warrant for indecent exposure.
David Esparza Guerra Jr., 44, listed as homeless in Hungerford was booked at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 on a Wharton County warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a Fort Bend County warrant for driving with an invalid license.
