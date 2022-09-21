City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Iriana Aguilar, 21, of 206 E. Norris was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 for driving while intoxicated by officers investigating a reckless driver in the 1200 block of South Mechanic. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Mario Antonio Rodriguez, 29, of 506 N. Liberty was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 for driving while intoxicated by officers dispatched to a wreck in the 900 block of North Mechanic. Rodriguez’ vehicle was spotted in a fast food drive through line. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Other
A 27-year-old El Campo man was arrested on an assortment of misdemeanor warrants by police investigating a disconnected 9-1-1 call, a standard procedure. The man was held 48 hours and released.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of an abused child on Main Street between Sept. 12 and 15.
Family violence was reported in the 700 block of Avenue K between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Railroad around 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Property
Thousands of dollars were reported stolen from the MC Food Mart, 1721 S. Mechanic, between Sept. 6 and 8. Additional details were not available by press time. Anyone with information on the case should contact the police department at 979-543-5311.
A Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 303 E. Calhoun, on Friday, Sept. 16 in the morning. Loss is estimated at $3,000.
A shoplifter walked out of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, with boots and beer around 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Around 6 p.m. the next day, rugs and pillows were taken. Overall loss nears $300.
Other
A link to child pornography was discovered in an El Campo home. Police are investigating who’s responsible and trying to track down the culprits. The crime appears to have taken place between June 6 and Sept. 18. Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or the ECPD detectives at 979-543-5311.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Denise Janele Jones, 25, of 621 N. Jefferson in Goliad was arrested by deputies at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 for money laundering less than $30,000, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Oscar Alberto Guzman De Leon, 35, of 12101 Fonfran in Houston was arrested by state troopers on a Fort Bend County warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Marshall Joseph Hill, 40, of 1448 CR 117 in Boling was arrested by deputies at 1:11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance along with single counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $23,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Nathen Joaquin Muniz, 23, of 864 Greystone Circle in Alamo was arrested by WCSO at 2:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Marcos Garcia-Vargas, 40, of 1213 12th in Bay City was arrested by deputies at 5:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released.
Edgar Jesus Lopez Jr., 19, of 1508 Sixth in Rosenberg was arrested by the sheriff’s department at 12:04 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released.
Tarronce Demond Robinson, 33, of 708 Cotton at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jose Juarez Rangel, 26, of 6200 Marinette in Houston was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Ryan Andrew Hoffman, 35, of 423 Lancer was arrested by Wharton PD at 1:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 on a warrant for family violence.
Brooklyn Sage Hamman, 17, of 1017 CR 479 was arrested by deputies at 5:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 for family violence with injury.
Anita Cordero Gonzales, 58, of 2234 CR 216 in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 12:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 for assault of a public servant and two counts of assault causing injury.
Nancy Jean Moon, 50, of 714 Norman in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 for assault.
Property
Jesus Zuniga, 20, of 4346 Palma Caribe in Brownsville was arrested by DPS at 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
