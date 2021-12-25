City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. A Dodge sustained $1,500 damage.
Burglars struck The BBQ Place, 108 W. Railroad, between 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 and 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Two cash registers were stolen. Loss is estimated at $400.
Vandals targeted a home in the 1500 block of Byrne around 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. A garage door sustained $2,500 damage.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of harassment in the 800 block of North Wharton. The crime has taken place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 20.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jason Donahue Jr., 17, of 107 Lake Shore in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Don Lewis Davis Jr., 58, of 10934 Indian Vista in Houston was booked at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 on a warrant for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Property
Tyrese Eugene Holmes, 22, of 131 N. Live Oak in Glen Flora was booked at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 on warrants for cattle theft and criminal mischief in excess of $2,500.
Violence, weapons
Joneisha Graves, 23, of 501 E. Watt was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:38 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 on a Dewitt County warrant for assault causing injury. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
