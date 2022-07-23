Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Latasha Nasha Norman, 41, of 605 W. Caney in Wharton for theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on March 23. She stands accused of stealing steaks and shrimp, but faces felony punishment as a result of previous convictions.
Norman has a prior misdemeanor theft conviction in both Brazoria and Wharton counties along with two felony theft convictions in Wharton County on May 16, 2019.
• Christopher Earl Parsons, 37, of 1002 Harlem in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 9. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Parsons has prior felony convictions for theft on Oct. 24, 2008, evading arrest with a previous conviction on Nov. 15, 2010, possession of a controlled substance on July 2, 2013, evading arrest with a previous conviction on Oct. 12, 2015, theft on April 9, 2018, home burglary on Oct. 24, 2008, and evading arrest with a previous conviction on July 29, 2020; all in Wharton County.
The grand jury also indicted Parsons for assault of a peace officer and evading arrest on June 7. In that case, he stands accused of pushing an El Campo police officer to the ground, causing injury to the officer’s knee.
• Artemio Rodriguez, 46, of 611 Bruns in El Campo for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on June 4. He allegedly had methamphetamines and attempted to conceal them from a police investigation.
Rodriguez has prior felony convictions for injury to a child on Jan. 14, 1997 and indecency with a child on Aug. 22, 2003, both in Wharton County. Rodriguez was convicted of robbery on May 29, 2003 in Victoria County.
