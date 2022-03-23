Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Keion Eugene Caesar, 26, of 803 Marionette was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Thursday, March 17 on a warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, Caesar was released as a result of medical complications.
Jassmon Shandrell Ball, 34, of 1603 Charlie was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Friday, March 18 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Samantha Angelica Robles, 32, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Saturday, March 19 for driving while intoxicated by officers investigating a wreck in the 1900 block of West Norris. Processed, she was sent to county jail later that morning. Once there, Robles posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Javier Flores, 33, of 1707 N. Montana in Alton was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Saturday, March 19 for driving while intoxicated by police dispatched to the report of a reckless driver on U.S. 59. Processed, was sent to county jail. Once there, Flores posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Walter Leroy Escamilla, 30, of 413 Correll was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Friday, March 18 on warrants for failure to appear - aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, breaking the animal leash law, failure to appear, not securing a child in a safety belt, no driver’s license and failure to control speed. Sent to county jail, he posted $52,094.30 in bonds and was released the next day.
Juan Ortiz Gonzalez, 42, of 712 McGrew was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Friday, March 18 for family violence and interfering with an emergency request for assistance by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Gonzalez was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a home burglary in the 300 block of South Washington around 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. A front door was pried open. No items were reported stolen.
The exhaust pipe of a vehicle parked at Shoppa’s Farm Supply Company, 25830 U.S. 59, was damaged around 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Damage was slight.
Vandals broke a window and window screen in the 200 block of Bruns between 10 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and 6:15 a.m. Friday, March 18. Damage is estimated at $250.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18. A $500 purse and its contents were stolen.
A kiddie “race car” shopping cart was stolen from H-E-B around 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 21. Loss is estimated at $429.
A lawnmower was stolen from the 300 block of East West shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, March 21. Loss nears $600.
Burglars came through the front door of a home in the 600 block of West Second around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22 damaging a television. No items were reported stolen. Loss nears $500.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of an assault in the 600 block of North Mechanic that happened sometime between Feb. 18 and 20. The report was not filed until Sunday, March 20.
A woman reported being threatened with a knife in the 600 block of Dorothy around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 20.
A woman reported a door kicked in during a disturbance in the 600 block of Cheryl Drive around 7 p.m. Monday, March 21.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Thomas Helburt Warrant, 40, of 1006 Second in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, March 17 for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Violence, weapons
Adam Paul Gonzales, 20, of 730 Norman in East Bernard was booked at 12:10 p.m. Friday, March 18 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Clinton Phillip Johnson, 36, of 180 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, March 19 for robbery.
Juan Castillo-Escalante, 52, of 620 Wafer in Pasadena was arrested by WCSO at 12:22 a.m. Sunday, March 20 for public intoxicated and resisting arrest.
Jossue Castillo, 27, of 905 Leonard was arrested by deputies at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, March 20 for interfering with public duties. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jarred Ian Guerrero, 38, of 6626 Jarvis Creek in Wharton was booked at 8:46 a.m. Sunday, March 20 on warrants for two counts of indecency with a child - exposure. Processed, he posted $60,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Heather Nicole Tanner, 19, of 1005 Washington in Liberty was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, March 20 on a Liberty County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Dallas warrant for interfering with an emergency request for assistance and a local charge of failure to identify.
Other
Pablo Lopez-Batin, 48, listed as homeless in Wharton was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Friday, March 18 for evading arrest.
Reyes Fransisco Solorzano-Duarte, 23, of 11053 Ell in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 3 p.m. Friday, March 18 for smuggling of persons and evading arrest.
