A charred Chevrolet truck in the 200 block of East Church bore witness to the latest arson attack in El Campo.
Discovering why and who’s responsible is what El Campo police are working to uncover now, but hope the public will be able to help.
El Campo Police Cpl. Nathan Kubes was actually the first to spot the flames around 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 rolling skyward from behind businesses in the 600 block of North Mechanic.
Making his way to East Church, Kubes “found a pickup fully engulfed in flames,” Investigating Sgt. David Howard said Monday, adding one other vehicle was also threatened.
El Campo volunteer firefighters were summoned to the scene and were able to quickly douse the flames.
Investigation later indicated a possible accelerant.
Damage to the pickup is estimated at $6,000.
A Mercedes Benz, also parked at the location, received an estimated $1,000 damage as a result of a broken windshield.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area shortly before 2 a.m. Monday morning is asked to either contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
Arson is a felony crime with the level of possible punishment based on whether people are harmed or threatened as well as the value of items damaged.
Last week, in an unrelated case, the front porches of two homes in the 300 block of Palacios were targeted by a pair of arsonists, one because they got the wrong address.
Luckily, neither did much damage, according to El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
The two suspects, however, face felony charges.
