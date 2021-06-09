City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jennifer Michelle Weed, 36, of 906 W. Jackson was arrested at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, June 5 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped near her home by officers investigating a reckless driver report. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Felix Lopez III, 42, of 1000 Thompson in Bay City was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Thursday, June 3 for burglary of a vehicle and public intoxication by officers dispatched to a theft at J&D’s Bottle Shop, 619 N. Mechanic. He stands accused of stealing $800 in keys. Processed, Lopez was shipped to county jail the next morning.
Alonso Gutierrez-Perez, 35, of 212 Wayside in Wharton was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Friday, June 4 on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument while being held by Wharton PD. They transported him to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals targeted a Chrysler 300 parked at Allen Chapel AME Church, 219 Palacios, between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Damage to the front windshield was estimated at $500.
Violence, weapons
Police dispatched to a disturbance with a knife-welding man involved on the grounds of Shop N Joy, 616 N. Wharton, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6. There, they found an intoxicated man. He was arrested without incident for public intoxication.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Rickeshia Nachole Cassel, 38, of 8615 St Lo in Houston was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
