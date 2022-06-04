Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kerry Lee North, 58, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Friday, May 27 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), violating a promise to appear (four counts), driving while license invalid and failure to control speed. The warrants were served directly at the Wharton County Jail. North was held 48 hours and then released.
Kristian Dre Cadriel, 27, of 601 College was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, May 28 on warrants for minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to control speed by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 1900 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he too was held for 48 hours and then released.
Mauricio Granados, 25, of 312 N. Liberty was arrested at 1 a.m. Sunday, May 29 for driving while intoxicated second offense by officers dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on the grounds of Valero, 1415 E. Jackson. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $3,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jacob Garrett Adkins, 20, of 1204 Westwood in Rosenberg was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, May 29 for driving under the influence as a minor by officers who stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of North Mechanic. His three passengers ages 17 to 18 were arrested for consumption of alcohol by a minor. All were processed, held 48 hours and then released.
Property
Bryan Keith Sparks, 55, of 805 McGrew was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Friday, May 27 on a warrant for failure to appear fraud. Processed, he was sent to the county jail. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released Monday, May 30.
Violence, Weapons
Julian Rene Pena, 24, of 808 Hoskins Broadway was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, May 29 for resisting arrest and a warrant for public intoxication by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 1100 block of MLK. Processed, Pena was shipped to county jail the next morning.
Xavier Allen Jimenez, 21, of 506 Lundy was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Monday, May 30 on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child directly at the county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did an estimated $100 damage to a door in Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, sometime between May 25 and 29.
A brown Chihuahua was stolen from the 100 block of West Alfred around 10 p.m. Friday, May 27. Loss is estimated at $150.
A shoplifter stole around $200 in items from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, including tarps, a seat cover and pet bed.
Burglars targeted a Chevrolet Silverado in the 400 block of East Watt between 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and noon Sunday, May 29. A 9mm handgun valued at $429 was stolen.
Police are investigating a thief tampering with price tags in Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 30.
Burglars stole video game equipment from a home in the 400 block of August along with televisions and a camera. An estimated $1,600 in items were taken in the roughly 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 crime.
Another Walmart shoplifter took clothing and a window air-conditioning unit around 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. Loss nears $400.
A purple Huffy bicycle and Kent Freestyle were stolen from Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. Loss is estimated at $225.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Scott Riley Benton, 24, of 14125 Mueck in Needville was arrested by WCSO at 10:34 p.m. Friday, May 27 for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Tre Anthony Munoz, 21, of 6722 FM 1161 West in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 7:02 p.m. Saturday, May 28 for money laundering up to $30,000, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction and a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted $16,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Corey Rashad O’Neal, 18, of 1103 Desert Willow Lane in Rosenberg was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, May 28 for deputies for possession of a controlled substance and a Fort Bend County warrant for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Processed, he posted $8,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Shelby Mae Brewer, 18, of 7728 Hwy. 71 was arrested by state troopers at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, May 29 for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in consumption of alcohol.
Paul Rinnie Cadriel Jr., 45, of 7728 Hwy. 71 was arrested by DPS at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, May 29 for driving while intoxicated third offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Brandon D. McNeal, 42, of 1700 Baywood, Apt. 417, in Bay City was arrested by deputies at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Ryan Cody Chierighino, 22, of 1405 Main in Richmond was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 for driving while intoxicated.
Property
Josue Martin Armenta, 20, of 411 S. Liberty was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:57 a.m. Friday, May 27 for theft. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Dekerrion Dionte Clark, 20, of 5802 Euclid Loop in Rosenberg was arrested by deputies at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, May 28 for theft of a firearm. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
Tyson G. Duplechain, 46, of 1355 Harriot in Beaumont was arrested by WCSO at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 for evading arrest with a vehicle, identity theft and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
Ryanesha Nichole Marshall-Sparks, 26, of 2301 Lazy Hollow, Apt. 303-A, in Houston was arrested by DPS at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 for tampering with a governmental record.
Chad Anthony McMillian, 34, of 5405 FM 441 was booked at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 on warrants for identity theft and two counts of theft of a firearm.
Sydney Marie Small, 19, of 29 Serena was booked at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 by the Wharton County Precinct 4 constable’s office on a warrant for theft. She posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Macauley Tyler Vera, 28, of 2531 CR 356 was booked at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 on warrants for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity as well as four misdemeanor charges.
Violence, Weapons
Rolando Salgado, 28, of 1165 Military Hwy., Lot 106, in Brownsville was arrested by state troopers at 9:43 a.m. Monday, May 30 for smuggling of persons.
Juan Manuel Visoso, 31, of 8201 Baylark in Corpus Christi was arrested by deputies at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 for smuggling of persons. Processed, he posted a $50,000 bond and was released the next day.
Brandon Wayne Matula, 40, of 406 Philip in Wharton was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, June 2 for violation of a protective order with two or more previous convictions. Processed, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
David Baldon-Perez, 35, of 1702 Hardin in Pasadena was arrested by WCSO at 1:13 a.m. Monday, May 30 for evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction and tampering with evidence. Processed, he posted $20,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
