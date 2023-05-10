CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
A 16-year-old El Campo High School student was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone after a vape was found in his possession while on the 600 W. Norris campus. The arrest took place at 1:44 p.m. Friday, May 5. The boy was handed over the juvenile authorities.
Janett Aranda-Hernandez, 43, of 10910 Gulf Freeway, Unit 378, in Houston was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, May 6 for driving while intoxicated second offense by officers dispatched to investigate a reckless driver report on U.S. 59. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Pedro Antonio Almazan Garcia, 30, of 482 CR 362 was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Sunday, May 7 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation on North Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning.
Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 46, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, May 7 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and warrants for theft less than $100 in value and probation violation – possession of a dangerous drug. Officers encountered Grubaugh when asked to investigate a suspicious person on the grounds of Lone Star Washateria, 505 S. Mechanic. Processed, she was moved to county jail the next morning.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Marcus Allen Osborne, 24, of 1818 N. Mechanic, Unit 23, was arrested at 7:26 a.m. Saturday, May 6 for aggravated assault - family violence after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. A woman had been injured, suffering a broken wrist. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
Warren Oneal Johnson, 20, of 204 Highland was arrested at 6:34 a.m. Sunday, May 7 for failure to identify and resisting arrest by officers dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Johnson was spotted walking southbound from the residence and an officer tried to talk with him. At that point, he began to run. Knowing Johnson was wanted, the officer made an arrest. Johnson reportedly threatened officers and refused to cooperate with the booking process. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning.
OTHER
Andre Jacob Batilla, 17, of 809 Fahrenthold was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, May 6 for evading arrest and failure to identify by an officer working birthday party security at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. The officer spotted two people chasing a man. “Members of the party were pointing at Batilla and saying stop him ... (others) had advised us someone was bringing a gun into the party,” the report said. Batilla fled from officers and was arrested. Processed, he was taken to county jail.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
A shot was fired during a disturbance and break-in attempt in the 600 block of Lundy around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Glass on the rear door was broken, but nothing was stolen. There’s no indication the bullet hit anything, according to police reports.
PROPERTY
A pressure washer was stolen from the garage of a home in the 700 block of South Washington sometime between April 19 and Saturday, May 6. Loss is less than $200.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1100 block of North Washington around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, May 6, damaging landscaping.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from an elderly man while he was on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Dillon Eric Vargas, 19, of 1717 Strickland in Eagle Lake was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. He faces charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Mindy Sue Slater, 44, of 1303 N. Richmond, Unit 20, in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, May 7 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and City of Wharton warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and failure to appear.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Joe Mathew Olmeda, 36, of 313 Croom in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 10:07 p.m. Friday, May 5 for violation of a bond or protective order and a Brazoria County warrant for theft less than $750 in value. Processed, he posted $12,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jada Ranell Wesley, 24, of 1017 Olive in Wharton was arrested by deputies for family violence at 11:29 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Wharton PD served warrants for failure to appear and disorderly conduct against him as well. Processed, he posted $5,400 in bonds and was released the next day.
PROPERTY
Carlos Antonio Escolero Jr., 35, of 5757 Guhn Road, Apt. 119, in Houston was arrested by deputies at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft in excess of $30,000 in value as well as a Harris County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Galveston County warrant for issuance of a bad check for child support.
Kevin Antonio Martinez, 19, of 16389 Tram in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft in excess of $30,000 in value.
Chad Jason Long, 36, of 105 Cedar in Louise was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, May 4 for home burglary with the intent to commit another felony.
Galeleshia Monique Penrice, 29, of 6618 Gwenyth in Boling was booked at 10:02 p.m. Friday, May 5 on a Brazoria County warrant for theft less than $750 in value and a misdemeanor theft warrant from El Campo. Processed, she posted $2,200 in bonds and was released the next day.
OTHER
Gustavo Arellenos-Lopez, 31, listed as homeless in Austin was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 1 for smuggling of persons and evading arrest.
Miranda Perez, 25, of 1201 W. Lenar in Hebbronville was booked at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 on warrants for smuggling of persons and resisting arrest.
Pedro Luis Hidalgo, 21, of 805 Hayden was booked at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7 on a warrant for threatening to publish intimate visual material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.