Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Patrick Gardner, 46, of 507 Coolwood in Houston for theft in excess of $30,000, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and identity theft on Nov. 27, 2022. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 65 days already served.
• Hali K. Gonzales, 24, of 719 Alice in El Campo for discharging a firearm, a Class B misdemeanor, on March 11, 2022. She was placed on one year deferred probation, ordered to take an anti-theft course, pay a $100 fine and stay away from a possible intended target.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Gonzales if she is able to complete all terms.
• Kevin Lamont Hargrove, 50, of 1106 W. Wright in El Campo for burglary of a building on Aug. 7, 2022. He was sentenced to 180 days in state jail with credit for 167 days already served.
• Carlos Claudio Herrera, 21, of 5001 Aldine Mail Route 56 in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle on June 6, 2022. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 236 days already served.
• Mario Baldimir Hererra-Torres, 21, of 704 W. Fifth in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 23, 2021. He was sentenced to 158 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Lee Andrew Kimble Jr., 40, of 801 East, Unit A, in Eagle Lake for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 20, 2020. He was placed on two years deferred probation for cutting a man, ordered to perform 50 hours community service and avoid all contact with his victim.
• Juan Jose Manzano, listed as Juan Jose Manzano Jr. at the county jail, 37, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Sept. 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 133 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Alejandro Fernando Perez, 27, of 3990 Pistachio Nut Ave. in Las Vegas, Nev., for smuggling of persons on Nov. 10, 2022. He was placed on four years deferred probation on the grounds he serve 82 days in county jail. The judge also fined Perez $500 and ordered him to perform 200 hours community service.
• Nasquier Perez-Cardona, 32, of 12221 Fleming, Apt. 1005, in Houston for two counts credit or debit card abuse on April 27, 2020. Perez was placed on five years probation on the condition he served 34 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Perez to perform 250 hours community service and pay $1,176.23 in restitution.
• Jeremy Ryan Pittman, 19, of 1818 Mustang, No. 2804, in Richmond for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aug. 19, 2020. He was sentenced to 182 days in state jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Richard Rivera, 36, of 400 Louis in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 19, 2020, assault of a public servant on July 15, 2022 and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on Feb. 8, 2022. He was sentenced to three years in state jail with credit for 200 days already served.
Rivera caused an officer to fall while in pursuit of him.
• Dagoberto Sapien Rodriguez, 48, of 7738 Hwy. 71 North in Garwood for possession of a controlled substance on May 27, 2019. He was sentenced to 33 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Glenn Haven Rosprim, 20, of 5961 CR 924 in Sweeny for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1, 2022. He was placed on four years deferred probation, fined $500, ordered to perform 200 hours community service and take a drug offender’s education program.
• Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 24, of 401 E. Correll in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 15, 2022. He was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 107 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Thomas to pay a $500 fine, take an assortment of classes and have an interlock device placed on his vehicle.
Thomas received credit for the full time already served.
