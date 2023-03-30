Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ivan Gallardo, 23, of 7400 Bellerviee, No. 105, in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 3. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil. THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is the illegal active ingredient in marijuana.
• Jeremy Paul Garcia, 19, of 472 Candy in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 11, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA.
• Joseph James Garcia, 27, of 1009 Palacios in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and endangering a child on Jan. 18. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her on the same day he stands accused of kicking down a door in a home. The act, indictment claims, caused a piece of wood with exposed nails to narrowly miss a child.
Garcia has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on Sept. 25, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Nicholas Juan Garcia, 41, of 1604 Bravo in El Campo for evading arrest with a previous conviction on Jan. 7.
Garcia has a prior evading with a vehicle on Dec. 11, 2014 in Wharton County.
• Leslie Marie Garza, 32, of 13004 Margaret in Edinburg for money laundering in excess of $2,500 on Dec. 12, 2022.
• Corey Gideon Grant, 44, of 2310 Garret Court in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Feb. 1.
Grant has two prior misdemeanor DWIs, one in Fort Bend County and one in Jackson County, as well as a felony DWI conviction on Oct. 5, 2018 in Galveston County.
• Jose Gabriel Guerrero-Peralta, 20, of 7213 N. Mile 8 in Mission for money laundering in excess of $2,500 obtained from cockfighting on Dec. 1, 2022.
• Tony Harris Jr., 22, of 7206 Nettle Springs in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 19, 2022. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Raquel Jennaye Hayes, 29, of 404 S. Ford in El Campo for theft on Sept. 16, 2022. She stands accused of stealing less than $2,500 in clothing, a handbag, necklace and other items but faces felony punishment due to prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Fort Bend and Harris counties.
• Ronny Nunez Munoz Hernandez, 42, of 30553 S. FRK in Corpus Christi for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 6.
• Rayshawn Lee Morris Hood, 18, of 802 Wright in El Campo for engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 12, 2022. He allegedly worked with four others to commit an assault.
• Nijeray Shannoy Hopkins, 33, of 16900 Northchase, Apt. 1102, in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 5. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Dejone Arielle Jackson, 19, of 929 W. Cartwright in Mesquite for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Jan. 11. She allegedly had marijuana inside the Wharton County Jail.
• Shane Allen Jansky, 31, of 713 Texas in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 28, 2022. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Davonte Dupree Jones, 24, of 207 Olive in El Campo for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 23. He allegedly tried to destroy marijuana or a controlled substance in an effort to impair a police investigation. He also stands accused of having less than a gram of THC oil that day.
• Luke Robert Kazmir, 24, of 341 CR 227 in East Bernard for family violence (choking) on Dec. 26, 2022.
• Kenneth Wayne Lemelle, 37, of 7206 Liberty Mesa in Houston for burglary of a building on Nov. 29, 2022.
• Ruben Lopez III, 41, of 1429 Old Nada Road in Nada for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Nov. 6, 2022. Convicted of evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 22, 2013, Lopez is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home. He stands accused of having it inside Chiquita’s Bar in El Campo.
Lopez has prior felony convictions for home burglary on Jan. 24, 2003 and June 21, 2005 and burglary of a vehicle on Jan, 24, 2003 in Wharton County.
