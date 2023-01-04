City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ethan Michael Sandoval, 19, of 711 Roth was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 for driving while intoxicated after being involved in a minor crash in the 800 block of Hoskins Broadway. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Shannon Leigh Smith, 30, of 19630 Mackinaw Isle Court in Cypress was stopped on U.S. 59 at 3:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for traffic violation. A check found Smith allegedly in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
James Christopher C. Mabry, 46, of 310 Alamo was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana after being stopped on U.S. 59 for a traffic violation. Processed, he was taken to county jail the next day.
Tyrah Taria Forun, 31, of 2408 Linden Bluff Court in Sugar Land was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license after being stopped for a traffic violation. Marijuana and Ecstasy were seized. Processed, She was shipped to county jail.
Violence, Weapons
Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 25, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 on a warrant for assault by contact as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, assault causing injury to a police officer, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Police encountered Cardoza when summoned to a welfare concern at Travel Inn, 809 W. Jackson. A needle and cocaine were seized. Injuries to the officer were minor. Processed, Cardoza was moved to county jail.
Property
Timothy Terrell Freeny Jr., 22, of 5613 Seneca in Plano was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 on a Collin County Sheriff’s Department warrant for fraud - destroying, removing or concealing a price tag for an object valued at more than $750 and expired registration after a traffic stop. Processed, Freeny was taken to county jail.
William Truston Byrd, 42, of 1193 U.S. 59 North in Goliad was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 for failure to stop and give information at a crash by officers dispatched to a minor wreck. Byrd stands accused of hitting a vehicle and trailer at the intersection of CR 357 and 360 and then stands accused of leaving the scene. He was arrested later, processed, paid a fine and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are hunting for whoever was responsible for an Internet-based threat issued on Serena Drive on Dec. 22.
Shots were fired in the 1500 block of Able on Christmas Day shortly before 1 p.m. No information was available by press time on the shooter’s target.
A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle on Sept. 11, according to a report filed at the El Campo station Dec. 21.
A shoplifter stole a soundbar and hoodie from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Dec. 20. Loss nears $200.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from the grounds of Seven Eleven, 2403 N. Mechanic, around 3 p.m. on Dec. 22. Loss exceeds $200.
A price tag was altered or removed on two boxes of Christmas lights at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. Loss was less than $100.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Sierra Klon Wallace-Parker, 23, of 2003 Serenta Lane in Humble was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Richard Perry Keller, 29, of 609 Dorothy was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 on warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Charl Henri Steyn, 27, of 3063 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 for driving while intoxicated.
Tarronce Demond Robinson, 33, of 1314 Ella was arrested by DPS at 4:20 a.m. on Christmas Day for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Frank Eugene Martinez, 21, of 6177 Whispering Oaks Circle in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:06 a.m. on Christmas Eve for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, Weapons
Sylvia Espino Jasso, 42, of 204 Sonta Court was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 for family violence causing injury. Processed, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Lena Marie Carranza, 22, of 9506 FM 1301 in Iago was arrested by deputies at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 for family violence causing injury.
Cassandra Marie Frazier, 33, of 12605 Pegasus in Willis was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, she posted at $25,000 bond and released the next day.
Emily Marin Hernandez, 21, of 204 Sonta Court was arrested at 7:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 for family violence causing injury.
Christina Llanos, 34, of 535 Margaret was arrested at 12:26 p.m. on Christmas Day for family violence causing injury. Processed, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
David Allen Krauss, 25, of 821 College was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 on a warrant for criminal mischief.
