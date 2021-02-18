Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
------------
• William Jordan Garcia, 17, of 605 Rice in El Campo for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on Nov. 17, 2020. He allegedly slammed a man to the floor.
• Anthony Deandre Harrell, 27, of 401 Jackson (Not designated as East or West) in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Jan. 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Wayne Burford Hatton, 53, of 1426 Prosperity in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 16, 2020. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Garrett Chase Hunter, 26, of 1810 Ave. C in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 18, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jeffery Allen Jones, 64, of 302 Walnut in Hungerford for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Lee Andrew Kimble Jr., 38, of 801 E. A in Eagle Lake for retaliation on Dec. 19, 2020. He allegedly threatened to spit in a jailer’s face, claiming he would infect the official with COVID-19.
• Joe Luis Lopez, 23, of 613 Correll in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 10, 2020. He allegedly had more than 200 grams of promethazine with codeine.
• Josiiah Mario Lopez, 20, of 2613 Morris in Corpus Christi for smuggling of persons on Dec. 2, 2020. He allegedly concealed seven illegal immigrants, hiding them in a vehicle, in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
• Starr Nichole Lopez, 22, of 2613 Morris in Corpus Christi for smuggling of persons on Dec. 2, 2020. She allegedly concealed seven illegal immigrants, hiding them in a vehicle, in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
• Davionte Markel Malveaux, 18, of 5323 Ave. K in Galveston for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and a single count of credit or debit card abuse on Nov. 3. He allegedly had a compound with less than 28 grams of Xanex and less than a gram of Ecstasy within 1,000 feet of a Wharton ISD campus, 1515 Briar Lane in Wharton.
Malveaux also stands accused of using another person’s credit card without permission on that day.
