Police Blotter

City Arrests
Property
Cynthia Kay Latson, 51, of 8606 Valley South in Houston was booked directly at the county jail at 8:35 a.m. Monday, April 11 on two 2018 warrants for identity theft.
Angela Garza Sandoval, 41, of 702 CR 488 in Dayton was booked into the county jail at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 on a warrant for theft less than $100 in value with a previous conviction.
City Incidents
Property
A purse and its contents were reported stolen by an elderly woman on Monday, April 11. The crime took place between 9 a.m. and 2:24 p.m. at an undisclosed store.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a person being choked on the grounds of Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, around 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Kaydra Drayun Sparks, 23, of 818 Empire was booked at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 on warrants for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana and family violence.
John Steven Conradt, 43, of 10051 Westpark, No. 263, in Houston was booked at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 on warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance (one in excess of 200 grams) as well as single counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana, identity theft and evading arrest.
Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 26, of 409 Brent was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 on a warrant for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Zane Christopher Smith, 23, of 207 Mick in Boling was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 for possession of a more than 4 grams of a controlled substance and a Wharton PD charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Angel Aranda, 29, of 517 W. Monseratte was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, April 9 for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 along with him.
Gerardo Gallegos, 44, of 1349 CR 351 was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Monday, April 11 for possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid with a previous conviction. He posted $50,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Property
Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 28, of 12527 Ravensway in Cypress was booked at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 for two counts of forgery (one with an elderly victim) and two counts of theft of a firearm.
Violence, weapons
Charles Anthony Thomas, 34, of 2301 Durwood, No. 4209, in Austin was arrested by WCSO at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, April 10 for family violence.
Peter Alameda Peadoso III, 22, of 813 Olive in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, April 14 for failure to appear, expired registration and sexual assault of a child.
Jeffery Scott Black, 47, of 324 Lazy Lane in Wharton was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, April 14 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled victim.
