City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Alanah Lynae Mason, 21, of 810 McGrew was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 on a warrant for probation violation - possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail. Once there, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Maurico Granados-Regalado, 24, of 312 N. Liberty was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 for driving while intoxicated, three counts of hit-and-run and a single count of no driver’s license after being stopped in the 500 block of North Wharton. Three received an estimated $16,000 collectively. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, Weapons
Aaron Allen Edwards, 66, of 1219 Lynner was arrested at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 on a warrant for assault causing injury. He was booked directly at the county jail. He posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating identity theft reported in the 400 block of East Watt. The crime took place between June 11 and Sept. 17 involving a driver’s license.
A forgery was reported at Reliable Finance, 107 W. Jackson, on Aug. 25. The case involves nine checks.
A tractor was reported stolen from the 1800 block of South Mechanic between Sept. 12 and 13. Loss is estimated at $2,000.
Police are investigating a disturbance in the 500 block of Lundy on Sunday, Sept. 20. A suspect reportedly entered an unlocked door with the intent to burglarize.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Thomas James Graham, 41, of 1212 John was booked at 8:12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tampering with evidence. Processed, he posted $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Justin Ryan Breedlove, 38, of 3312 Vontrap Lane in College Station was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 for indecency with a child - sexual contact.
Johnny Louis Huerta, 47, of 2515 Texas in Wharton was arrested at 1:31 Sunday, Sept. 20 for obstruction or retaliation and criminal mischief and Wharton PD warrants for having an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and public intoxication.
Darrell James Williams Jr., 38, of 1105 Westgate in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:54 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 and booked on a charge of making a terroristic threat in an effort to interrupt a public place.
