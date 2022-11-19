City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Angelica Maria Leyva, 31, of 749 West Chester in Corpus Christi was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Processed, she was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A woman living on North Wharton Street reported being harassed via electronic communication on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Police are hunting for possible suspects now.
Property
A forgery accounting for an $800 loss was reported directly at the El Campo Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The crime took place at some point between then and Oct. 7.
Police are investigating the report of identity theft against an elderly woman, a crime taking place between Nov. 11 and 15. Estimated loss amounts were not listed.
Laundry detergent and an assortment of other soaps were stolen by a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Loss exceeds $200.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Chris Danny Gutierrez, 52, of 305 N. Fourth in Ganado was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Raquel Juarez Calva, 40, of C Flor De Luna, No. 225, in Fracc San Valentin, Mexico, was arrested by a Wharton County District Attorney’s Office officer at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Rafael Ortega Jr. 30, of 1310 L St. South, Unit .5, in Harlingen was arrested by WCSO at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for money laundering.
Violence, weapons
Paulito Cordova Jr., 54, of 208 Franke was booked at 9:37 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 on a charge of resisting arrest and a warrant for family violence.
Property
Abelardo Mendoza IV, 37, of 9062 FM 441 South was booked at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 on warrants for forgery and haboring a runway child.
