Wharton County
Grand Jury
Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Domingo Aldape, 54, of 207 S. Washington in El Campo for theft on Dec. 3, 2022. He allegedly stole a hat, helmet, a saw chain and drill from an El Campo store. Aldape has multiple other misdemeanor and felony thefts in Wharton, Fort Bend, Jackson and Matagorda counties between 2018 and now.
Aldape also has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 5, 2007; aggravated robbery on Jan. 11, 2007; and failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register on Jan. 5, 2007 in Victoria County.
• Jennie Maria Almaguer, 45, of 4582 Patricia in Bloomington, Ind., for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 18, 2022. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC Oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Lissett Aranda, 35, of 9309 E. Ave. K in Houston for smuggling of persons (one) on July 19, 2022.
• Adrian Becerra, 30, of 1116 Quail in Alamo for smuggling of persons (one) on Oct, 19, 2022.
• Sevannah Rose Bishop, 20, of 423 McVey in Sugar Land for tampering with evidence on Dec. 16, 2022. She allegedly destroyed a cigarillo that may have contained marijuana.
• Steven Edward Brewer, 43, of 517 E. Correll in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on May 4, 2022.
Brewer has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 31, 2000.
• Darrell Brooks, 59, of 8122 Marcy in Houston for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 31, 2022. Convicted of forgery on Aug. 15, 1989 in Harris County, Brooks allegedly had a firearm which he pointed at a man.
• Airren Airric Carranza, 31, of 1610 S. Mechanic in El Campo for burglary of a building on Oct. 30, 2022.
Carranza has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 21, 2012 (two counts) and July 10, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Maria D. Bentancourt Castillo, 52, of 700 In. Business, No. 83, in San Juan for smuggling of persons (two) on Dec. 14, 2022.
• Johntre Crishawn Davis, 20, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for theft in excess of $2,500 on Dec. 13, 2022.
• Jesus Diaz-Aguilar, 43, of 8405 Broadway State in Houston for smuggling of persons (five) on Oct. 24, 2022.
• Ivory Edwards IV, 28, of 505 S. Ford in Richmond for robbery and retaliation on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 respectively. She stands accused of striking another woman with her hands while stealing from her and then threatening to kill a Wharton police officer and “shoot up her house.”
• Rufus Farris, 56, of 614 S. East in Wharton for theft in excess of $2,500 on Dec. 5, 2022. He allegedly stole a wallet and its contents.
• Tyrah Taria Forun, 31, of 2408 Linden Bluff in Sugar Land for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2022. She allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA.
• Alfredo Fuentes III, 30, of 399 San Roberto, Apt. 10, of Rio Grande City for money laundering in excess of $2,500 on Nov. 10, 2022. He allegedly obtained cash via human smuggling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.