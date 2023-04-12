Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Josiah Nathanial Perez, 19, of 404 E. West in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 10, 2022. He used a log to strike a man in the face. Perez was placed on eight years deferred probation, ordered to take anger management classes, perform 400 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Perez if he is able to complete all terms.
• Devante Lashaun Perryman, 28, of 2726 CR 166 in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of endangering a child and a single count of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 20, 2022. He exhibited a knife while threatening to kill a woman. Perryman was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 214 days.
Perryman’s probation for attempted tampering with evidence on Feb. 26, 2021 was revoked and he was sentenced to a concurrent 365 days in state jail with credit for 275 days already served.
• Eduardo Rangel Jr., 20, of 3707 Dumbarton in Pasadena for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 2, 2022. He was placed on four years deferred probation, ordered to undergo drug counseling, perform 120 hours community service and pay a $500 fine. Rangel also was ordered to forfeit a weapon.
• Marcelo Resendiz-Ruiz, 29, of 18943 U.S. 90-A in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on April 1, 2022. He was placed on four years probation, fined $1,500 and ordered to perform 250 hours community service.
• Samuel Ivan Reyes, 20, of 448 W. Washington in Brownsville for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 28. Reyes was placed on deferred probation on the condition he serve 45 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Reyes to perform 60 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
Reyes received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Aaron Michael Dwayne Ruby, 25, of 10825 Kingsbury in Kingsbury for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3, 2022. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 193 days already served.
• Jahleel Ishod Thomas, 22, of 1810 E. Colorado in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13, 2022. He was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to perform 120 hours community service, obtain a drug evaluation and pay a $1,200 fine.
• Steven Torres, 49, of 605 Mayfield in El Campo for injury to a child or elderly person on Aug. 7, 2020. He was placed on six years deferred probation, ordered to perform 300 hours community service and pay a $200 fine.
• Yeurail Dovon Turner, 31, of 1600 Rowlett in Edna for possession of a controlled substance on July 24, 2022. He was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for 247 days already served.
• Rashelle Ferrell Vasquez, 52, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Aug. 19, 2022. She was sentenced to three days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Jakamren Waddell, 22, of 313 Azaela in Lake Jackson for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana on March 10, 2021. Waddell was sentenced to 112 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Earl Ray Williams Jr., 45, of 711 Montclair Blvd. in Sugar Land for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on March 17, 2017. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 730 days served.
• Rafael Jaafar Williams, 35, of 3123 Rainpark Lane in Katy for theft with two or more previous convictions on May 8 and May 24, 2021. He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 617 days already served.
• Jessie Ybarra, 30, listed as homeless in Wharton, for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on Oct. 31, 2022. He was sentenced to 134 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Sandra Bentancourt Ybarra, 50, of 1920 N. Richmond, Apt. 115, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 9. She was sentenced to 36 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
Revocations
• Leslie Ray Battles, 37, of 3508 Cline in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the Dec. 26, 2018 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 730 days.
• Taylon Duvall Malone, 23, of 6146 FM 1161 West in Wharton for criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 damage and home burglary. His conviction for the Oct. 15, 2017 and Jan. 24, 2018 crimes was adjudicated and he was sentenced to four years in prison.
• Drakkar James Owens (also appearing in records as Drakar James Owens), 33, of 127 N. Elm in Glen Flora for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His deferred probation for attempting to stab a man on July 21, 2018 was revoked and the conviction adjudicated.
Owens was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 70 days already served.
• Trish Leigh Ann Perteet, 42, of 1307 Eugene in El Campo for criminal mischief on July 11, 2018. Her conviction was adjudicated and she was sentenced to 76 days in jail with credit for the full time served.
• Holanda Galeano Reyes, 49, of 3209 Keeland in Houston for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 8, 2018. Her conviction adjudicated, she was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for the full time served.
• Rebecca Ann Southwood, 33, of 615 Bell in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 20, 2017. Her probation was revoked and she was sentenced to 224 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
