Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
• Michelle Yvette Alexander, 44, of 513 Sam Rankin in Corpus Christi for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 19. She allegedly had less than a gram of heroin and less than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Chadwick Lewis Allen, 45, of 806 W. Emily in Wharton for aggravated robbery on Aug. 23. He allegedly used a firearm to threaten a man while stealing from him.
• Abelardo Avila Alvarez, 70, of 1207 East A in Eagle Lake for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 2.
Alvarez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Colorado County.
• Diego Banda, 40, of 825 Ratliff in San Benito for theft on Aug. 4. He allegedly stole a trailer valued at more than $30,000.
• Sofia Bolzan-Parra, 23, of 2523 Hollow Hook in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 27. She allegedly had more than a gram of psilocybin mushrooms.
• Rodrick Deshaun Brooks, 38, of 808 Olive in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on Sept. 2.
• Tuyen Bui, 59, address unknown, for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 31.
• Joseph Leonard Burttschell, 63, of 814 Church in East Bernard for two counts of retaliation on July 4. He allegedly tried to harm two people who had witnessed and reported a crime.
• Osvaldo Cardoso, 30, of 2222 Westerland, No. 20, of Houston for smuggling of persons (seven) on Sept. 14.
• Jaiden Demon Craft, 20, of 18515 Bridgeland Creek in Cypress for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 4.
• Noe Cruz-Sandoval, 47, of 4595 Falkenbury Loop, Lot 19, of Navasota for smuggling of persons (three) on Aug. 22.
• Monavee Evette Davis-Garcia, 44, of 1393 CR 406 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on July 16 and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on July 17. She allegedly had less than a gram of Tramadol on July 16 and methamphetamine on July 17.
• Dean Delgado Jr., 31, of 708 N. Wharton in El Campo for aggravated sexual assault on Sept. 10.
• Patricia Diaz, 26, of 8900 Chimney Rock, No. 843, in Houston for smuggling of persons (two) on July 27.
• Demarco Rashad Dupre, 32, of 1400 Athabaska in Eunice, La., for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 3. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC wax.
• Darren Ja’Mar Farrow, 18, of 105 Vasa in El Campo for two counts of sexual assault of a child on Oct. 27.
• David Gabaldon, 43, of 710 Witter in Pasadena for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on July 30.
He has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions one each in Jackson and Harris counties.
• Charles Anthony Garcia, 44, of 658 Falling Leaf in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA.
• Delicia Deborah Garza, 26, of 512 W. Lucille in Hebbronville for smuggling of persons (one) and possession of a controlled substance on July 21. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Jason Matthew Garza, 19, of 2500 Junior College Blvd., No. 1008, in Wharton for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on June 26. He allegedly shot a man in the chest.
• Maurice Raymond Giles, 30, of 1606 Able in El Campo for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person on Aug. 26.
• Dustin Jarrad Godfrey, 29, of 1717 Briar Lane, Apt. 403, in Wharton for theft of a firearm on Sept. 26.
Godfrey has three prior felony convictions for burglary of a building all in 2013 in Wharton County.
• Anita Cordero Gonzales, 58, of 2234 CR 216 in East Bernard for assault of a public servant on Sept. 18. She allegedly kicked an officer in the knee during an arrest attempt.
• Bobby Lee Gonzales, 38, of 475 Gallen Leaf in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on Sept. 12.
• Dylan Ray Gonzales, 19, of 505 Tegner in El Campo for aggravated assault – family violence – causing serious bodily injury on Sept. 10. He allegedly punched a woman in the face breaking her eye socket.
• Christopher Gabriel Guerra, 27, of 4306 Cavazos in Mission for money laundering on Nov. 1. He allegedly had less than $30,000 in drug trafficking cash.
• Melissa Jo Hendrickson, 40, of 1119 Bernard Meadows in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence with injuries – on Sept. 4. She allegedly used a mop with a wooden handle to strike a man.
• Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 29, of 511 Lundy in El Campo for family violence on Oct. 5. He allegedly choked a woman using his knee as a deadly weapon.
• John Ray Jimenez, 49, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 10. He allegedly used a knife to threatened one man and strike another after it broke.
• Davonte Dupree Jones, 24, of 414 N. Liberty in El Campo for two counts of family violence and one for endangering a child on Aug. 16. He allegedly choked a pregnant woman and struck her on the head.
• Gregory Lewis, 64, of 3101 Vista, Apt. 6901, in Rosenberg for theft on Aug. 18. He allegedly stole a gas-powered washer.
Lewis has three misdemeanor theft convictions as well as two at the felony level, all in Wharton County.
• Christopher Limas, 34, of 305 E. Emily in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 13.
Limas was convicted of burglary of a building on March 14, 2013 making it illegal for him to have a firearm anywhere other than his home.
He has prior felony convictions for obstructions/retaliation on March 14, 2013 in Wharton County and family violence on July 18, 2016 in Tarrant County.
• Primitivo Llanes Jr., 49, of 511 Hillje in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 5 and theft on Sept. 8. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Llanes has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony convictions for home burglary on March 30, 2005 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 2, 2017, both in Wharton County.
