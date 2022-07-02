Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Maximo Solorio Reyes, 30, of 2126 Marcia in Houston for smuggling of persons on April 11.
• Patrick Sanchez, 24, listed as homeless in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 5. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Jason Brock San Miguel, 45, of 2713 N. Fulton in Wharton for possession of a controlled on April 13. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
San Miguel has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 8, 2014 in Nolan County; and Oct. 13, 2020 in Wharton County.
• Sergio Sepeda, 18, of 1096 CR 306 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 23. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Jabrajah Lasha Shorter, 17, of 27 Serena in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on April 21.
• Dakota Joe Smith, 25, of 1004 College in East Bernard for theft on March 24, 2021. He allegedly stole a wash station from a port-o-potty firm.
Smith has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Matagorda County along with a felony theft conviction on Feb. 26, 2021 in Fort Bend County.
• Reyes Fransisco Solorzano-Durate, 24, of 11053 Ell in Houston for smuggling of persons and evading arrest with a vehicle on March 18.
• Joshua Clayton Sumner, 41, of 5726 Trinity in Richmond for family violence with a previous conviction on March 16. He allegedly used a belt to strike a woman.
Sumner has a history of violence along with three felony convictions for aggravated robbery in Harris County on July 28, 2005.
• Anthony Dwayne Tolden II, 22, of 512 Rusk in Wharton for aggravated robbery on Oct. 12, 2021. He allegedly shot a man in the belly while stealing from him.
• Mashisa Joyce Tyler, 44, of 709 College in El Campo for two counts of theft on Jan. 23 and April 14. She allegedly stole an assortment of over-the-counter medication and other merchandise from a grocery store.
Tyler has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County.
• Josue Ramon Vargas, 42, of 1675 FM 3525 in Austin for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on April 30.
Vargas has a prior felony conviction on April 11, 2011 in Randall County.
• Anthony James Vega, 28, of 721 Alice in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 26. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Caleb Matthew Venglar, 20, of 2701 Brookbend in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 16. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Michael Brandon Ward, 34, of 901 E. Fifth in Cleveland, Texas, for theft on June 10, 2019. He allegedly stole 400 gallons of diesel fuel.
Ward has prior felony convictions for home burglary on Sept. 29, 2009 and Oct. 1, 2019, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on April 30, 2019, all in Austin County; and theft on Nov. 4, 2019 in Colorado County.
• Ruebin Lamont Wiley, 20, of 2615 N. Fulton in Wharton for assault of a public servant on April 28. He allegedly kicked a Wharton police officer.
• Eric O’Neal Williams, 29, of 302 CR 255 in Egypt for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on May 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA and PCP.
Williams has a prior felony conviction for April 9, 2013 for assault of a public servant in Wharton County.
• Brian Morgan Winzenreid, 33, of 636 CR 390 in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 20. He allegedly used a machete to threaten a woman.
• Rebecca Garza Yanez, 42, of 1515 Ave. D in Rosenberg for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone on April 27. She allegedly had more than 2 ounces of marijuana within 1,000 feet of the Briar Point Apartments playground, 1717 Briar Lane in Wharton.
Superseding Indictments
A superseding indictment adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Thomas Garcia Sr., 45, of 1309 Fred in El Campo for theft on Jan. 25. He allegedly stole a bicycle.
Garcia has two prior misdemeanor convictions in Wharton County along with felony convictions for compelling prostitution by force or threat on Dec. 3, 1997; and home burglary of June 10, 2008.
