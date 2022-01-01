County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jordan Becker, 31, of 417 E. Watt was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:49 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 for possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Dylan Tyrell Pointer, 25, of 51 Seventh in Bay City was booked at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 on Wharton County warrants for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and theft. Pointer also was booked on Matagorda County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of aggravated robbery.
Rene Reyes, 17, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for marijuana possession and warrants for being involved in a hit-and-run and marijuana possession.
Property
Alvin Eugene Greely, 53, of 1308 N. Sheppard was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 for theft with two or more previous convictions and violating a city ordinance involving a child safety zone.
Violence, weapons
Jason Louis Garcia, 25, of 1514 W. Norris, Apt. 2, was booked at 7:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for escape from custody, resisting arrest and marijuana possession.
Kobie Latray Washington, 43, of 1415 Bear Bottom in Wharton was booked at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault.
