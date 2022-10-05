City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Joshua Thomas Emerson, 35, of 1907 Wayne was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 for possession of a dangerous drug after being stopped in the 500 block of West Jackson. Staff at the All The Little Things Count daycare in the area spotted a suspicious person and called for help. Officers seized an assortment of pills. Processed, Emerson was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Oziel Vazquez Jr., 23, of 705 Alice was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for driving while intoxicated (open container violation) by officers dispatched to Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic, to investigate an issue in the drive-through line. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Vasquez posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Quinton Dekarl Armstrong, 39, of 906 E. Hillje was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 600 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Armstrong went to county jail later that morning.
Demarco Rashad Dupre, 32, of 1400 Athabaska in Eunice, La., was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59. Marijuana, THC wax and an assortment of pipes were seized. Processed, Dupre was shipped to county jail later that day.
Violence, Weapons
Kyle Allison Faupel, 26, of 1081 CR 309 in Louise was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 for family violence causing injury. Officers were dispatched to the report of family violence on Wanda Lane, warned that a knife may be involved. No knife was located, Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said, but minor injuries were reported. Processed, Faupel went to county jail.
Property
Ramiro Guerra, 40, of 216 W. Emily in Wharton was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on a warrant for theft and moved to county jail.
Other
Steven Escamilla Jr., 26, of 2608 Point West was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for evading arrest and warrants for public intoxication and misdemeanor theft. Processed, Escamilla was hauled to county jail.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 500 block of Merchant around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, but no charges were pursued.
Property
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 West Norris, on Sept. 23.
A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered from Seven Eleven, 1710 S. Mechanic, around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of North Mechanic, around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. A traffic light was damaged.
Vandals damaged a $100 tire in the 600 block of South Mechanic between 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Sofia Bolzan Parra, 23, of 2523 Hollow Hook in Houston was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
William Henry Nichols IV, 23, of 10215 Spring Shadows Park Circle in Houston was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 for possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew Delarosa Jr., 19, of 1302 Eveline was arrested by Wharton police at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Matthew Robert Sanchez, 25, of 409 Wells in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 5:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, cruelty to animals – torture and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maximilian Sanchez, 41, of 647 CR 232 in Glen Flora was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:57 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Avelardo Avila Alvarez, 70, of 1207 East, Unit A, in Eagle Lake was arrested by WCSO at 8:08 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Taeyler Dnae Northington, 26, of 835 Morris in East Bernard was arrested by deputies at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Processed, she posted $16,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Violence, Weapons
Ricardo Flores, 39, of 3611 River Glen in Boling was arrested by deputies at 5:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for two counts of family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Mayra Alejandra Ramos, 27, of 5100 S. Val Verde in Edinburg was arrested by deputies at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 for money laundering in excess of $2,500. Processed, she posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Khalid Rashawn Tubbs, 19, of 5350 Aeropark Dr., No. 1501, in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Darrell Eugene Edwards Sr., 59, of 1317 Bailey in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for burglary of vehicles and criminal trespass. Processed, he posted $6,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Danielle Tearno, 46, of 2608 Palmetto in Bay City was arrested by county law enforcers at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for burglary of vehicles and criminal trespass.
