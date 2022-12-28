Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
Patrick Francis Mason, 19, of 4605 CR 216 in East Bernard for evading arrest with a vehicle on Oct. 29.
• Matthew Christopher Derryl Mayo, 37, of 402 Fredrick Williams, Apt. 109, in Cuero for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nov. 7.
Mayo has prior felony convictions for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on July 11, 2005 in Travis County.
• Ronaya Keaira-Naja McCowan, 24, of 1219 John in El Campo for home burglary on Nov. 6.
• Anthony Adam Mendoza, 31, of 75 Wanda in El Campo for injury to an elderly person on March 26. He allegedly pushed an elderly person to the ground causing her to hit her head.
• Adrian Muniz, 23, of 602 Washington in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 20. He allegedly shot a man in the leg and head.
• Clayton Allen Murphy, 40, of 497 CR 220 in Brookeland for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 7. He allegedly used a handgun to threaten a person.
• William Henry Nichols VI, 23, of 10215 Spring Shadows in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 27. He allegedly had more than a gram of psilocybin mushrooms.
• Taeyler Dnae Northington, 26, of 835 Morris in East Bernard for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1. She allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA that day and then later during booking at the Wharton County Jail stands accused of attempting to conceal Ecstasy.
• Caleb Noe Ojeda-Zuniga, 19, of 7203 Lila in Pharr for smuggling of persons (two) on Sept. 8.
• Norris Lee Palmer Jr., 44, of 407 CR 227 in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 13. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of phencylidine, commonly known as PCP.
Palmer has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture or deliver in Taylor County on Nov. 30, 2007.
• Ricky Frutoso Perez, 40, of 6603 Crankston in Houston for injury to a child and unlawful restraint on Dec. 12, 2021. He allegedly choked a boy and injured his shoulder. He also stands accused of restraining the child who was under the age of 14 at the time.
• Mayra Alejandra Ramos, 27, of 5100 S. Val Verde in Edinburg for money laundering on Sept. 29. She allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash from criminal activity.
• Austin Bradley Reeh, 29, of 1810 Garrett in Wharton for unauthorized use of a vehicle on Oct. 22.
• Eric Joseph Reis, 21, of 6649 Hwy. 35 South in Palacios for forgery on Oct. 11. He allegedly forged a Texas driving safety course certificate of completion in an effort to waive or modify a judgment pending in the Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 court.
• Louis Montrane Richardson, 52, of 613 N. Resident in Wharton for family violence on Oct. 11. He allegedly pushed a woman into the corner of a dresser.
• Mohammad Saleem, 24, of 9707 Braeburn in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of THC oil.
• Shawn Edward Strasser, 37, of 1302 Louis in Victoria for forgery on Oct. 4. He allegedly tried to forge a $4,679.67 check.
• Burkeithalon Tawayne Taylor, 25, of 1717 Briar Lane in Wharton for theft of a firearm and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana on Sept. 26.
• Burkeith Taylor, 18, of 520 N. Rusk in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance (less than a gram of THC) and theft of a firearm on Sept. 26.
• Claudia Sandoval Teja, 44, of 5206 Jim Martinez in Rio Grande for smuggling of persons (two) on Oct. 22.
• Alfredo Tello, 18, of 917 S. Wharton in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Sept. 6.
• Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 24, of 401 E. Correll in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 15.
Thomas has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County.
• Jordi Vasquez, 17, of 1701 N. Richmond in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Oct. 12. He allegedly tried to conceal a knife while police were investigating an assault.
• Jose Maria Vasquez, 38, of 6465 Wolf Run in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 16.
Vasquez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County along with a felony DWI third or more offense conviction on Aug. 17, 2020 in Brazoria County.
• Stefanie Michelle Ventura, 18, of 406 Short in Louise for possession of a controlled substance (THC extract less than one gram) and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility (THC extract) on Oct. 5.
• Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 36, of 609 Ave. K in El Campo for three counts of assault of a public servant on Nov. 1. Wilkerson struggled with Wharton police officers kicking one and biting two while the group was trying to arrest him.
Wilkerson has a prior felony conviction for failure to stop and give information on Jan. 15, 2009 in Wharton County.
• Jamall Lashard Williams, 25, of 2852 Telephone Road, Apt. 3205, in Houston for possession of marijuana (more than 4 ounces) on Sept. 8.
• Jessie Ybarra, 30, address unknown, for assault of a public servant on Oct. 31. He allegedly bit a Wharton County jailer.
Ybarra has prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on March 27, 2013, and robbery on July 11, 2017, both in Kleberg County.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictments adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Gilbert Garcia aka Gilbert Garcia Jr., 33, of 4409 Juan Carlos in Rosenberg for possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone on April 27.
He allegedly had the drug within 1,000 feet of Brair Point Apartments playground, 1717 Brair Lane in Wharton.
