Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Andres Alberto Amparo-Alvarado, 21, of 906 Greens, No. 16, in Houston for smuggling of persons on Sept. 30. He attempted to hide two undocumented people from a police officer.
• Layne Christine Anders, 30, of 115 Mulberry in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on Oct. 8. He allegedly broke into a home with the intention of doing a person harm.
Anders has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation on Dec. 9, 2010 in Wharton County.
• Adam Paul Andrade, 33, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 20. He allegedly made between 1 and 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Andrade has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on July 14, 2014 in Harris County.
• Justin Ryan Breedlove, 38, of 3312 Vontrap in College Station for indecency with a child by contact on Sept. 20.
• Kobe Avant Brown, 18, of 723 Lake View in Wallis for three counts of theft of a firearm on July 16 and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity on July 9. He allegedly stole three firearms from the same person and worked with others to steal from vehicles.
• Jakwan Amaru Dupree Bryant, 18, of 2607 Plover in Victoria for three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity on July 25 and 26. He allegedly worked with others to burglarize two vehicles and use a credit card without the owners permission.
• Jose Arturo Cantu, 21, of 4526 Santa Anita in Laredo for unlawful possession of a criminal instrument and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (one with intent to deliver) on Oct. 1. He allegedly used metal containers to conceal narcotics and was allegedly in possession of more than 400 grams of cocaine and heroin.
• Dawn Michelle Carmack, 48, of 520 Texas in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Aug. 3. He allegedly hid a shot gun to impair investigation into an aggravated assault.
• Michael Allen Churan, 29, of 4635 CR 357 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 8. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jorge Miguel Cruz, 22, of 15427 Bammel Oaks in Houston for theft of a firearm on June 11, 2019.
• Roman Gabriel Cruz, 44, of 902 Hillje in El Campo for burglary of a building on July 9, 2019. He allegedly broke into a restaurant with the intent to commit a theft.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for two counts of theft of property with two or more previous convictions on Feb 3 and a single count of home burglary on July 9, 1999, all in Wharton County.
• Dylan Marcos Defriend, 29, of 591 CR 389 in Louise for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 12. He allegedly had more than four grams of tetrahydracannabinol, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 43, of 810 Empire in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on Sept. 10 and Oct. 11. She allegedly stole less than $2,500 in merchandise from a store on two occasions. Escamilla has prior misdemeanor convictions for theft on May 12, 2012 and Aug. 21, 2013, both in Wharton County.
• Patrick Adam Escamilla, 27, of 207 W. Alfred in El Campo for criminal mischief on July 27. He allegedly etched and drew graffiti inside a cell at the El Campo police station causing more than $2,500 damage.
Escamilla has two prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on May 14, 2013 and Oct. 13, 2014, both in Wharton County.
• Elyjah Abdual Ford, 29, of 3869 CR 161 in Wharton for home burglary with the intent to steal on Oct. 12.
Ford has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on April 17, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Sheldon Cordell Fry, 25, of 530 CR 144 in Wharton for robbery on Nov. 3, 2019. He allegedly pushed a woman to the ground and stole from her.
