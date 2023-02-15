CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Dylan William Villarreal, 17, of 3910 FM 2546 was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 2400 block of West Norris. More than 2 ounces of marijuana, small bags and scales were seized. Processed, Villarreal was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $8,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Devin Anthony Garza, 23, of 610 Peach was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Avenue A. Two THC vape pens were seized. Processed, he went to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released Saturday, Feb. 11.
Christina Olivia Revilla, 42, listed as 507 Shropshire was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a promise to appear. Processed, she was held 48 hours at the El Campo station and then released.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Two women told police a man used a gun to threaten them in the 800 block of North Mechanic around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The man pulled up alongside their vehicle and displayed a firearm. No injuries were reported.
Police were called to a domestic disturbance on the grounds of Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, around 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
PROPERTY
HEB, 306 N. Mechanic, reported multiple cases of shoplifting between 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10. One shoplifter stole about $150 in assorted groceries Thursday. Another couple tried to make off with two carts Friday. One with just under $400 in groceries was recovered, but a thief with a second cart escaped with more than $400 in items. Anyone who may know who was responsible should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311.
An iPhone 12 was stolen on the grounds of Subway, 2354 N. Mechanic, around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. A Chevrolet suffered about $3,000 damage.
A silver Audi was stolen from the 300 block of East Monseratte sometime between 3:30 and 4:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Loss is estimated at $7,000.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Kerry Lee Earls, 36, of 2726 N. Fulton was arrested at sheriff’s deputies at 7:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Danny Keith Jackson Jr., 34, of 834 S. Vine in Tyler was booked at 3:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jamie R. Rodriguez, 41, of 7719 Northfolk Hollow Lane in Richmond was booked at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 on warrants for driving while license invalid, speeding, violating a promise to appear and driving while intoxicated second offense along with a Fort Bend County warrant for theft under $750 in value. Processed, Rodriguez posted $3,005 in bonds and was released the same day.
Garrian Lashurd Perry, 24, of 815 Marionette was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Alfred Lynn Kimble Jr., 33, of 3219 FM 1301 in Boling was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ivory Edwards IV, 28, of 505 S. Ford in Richmond was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:58 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for robbery. A charge of obstruction or retaliation was leveled against him the next day.
PROPERTY
Josue Sanchez-Quintanilla, 42, of 1014 Maroby in Houston was arrested by WCSO at 6:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Justin Marquis Pinkston, 34, of 2750 Holly Hall, Apt. 107 in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 8:11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
