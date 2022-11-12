City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 39, of 611.5 S. Mechanic was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation - possession of a controlled substance (three counts) after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Rodriguez was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Marcellous Dantrell Johnson, 22, of 1100 Bering in Houston was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation. Three small bags of marijuana were seized along with a 9 mm handgun. Processed, Johnson was taken to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $7,000 in bonds and was released.
Violence, Weapons
Alton Lee Hood Jr., 41, of 610 Dunlap was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for resisting arrest as well as warrants for no driver’s license, having an open alcohol container in a vehicle and violating a promise to appear. Police dispatched to a disturbance at Wheeler Funeral Home, 612 W. Jackson, encountered Hood and uncovered the warrants. Processed, he was shipped to county jail the next morning.
Property
Matthew Christophe Derryl Mayo, 36, of 402 Fredrick Williams in Cuero was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 on an Austin Police Department warrant for family violence with a previous conviction, a Gonzales PD warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Hays County warrants for failure to appear - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle and failure to identify. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police were called to a disturbance in the 600 block Cheryl around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Responding to the call, officers heard that a knife welding person may be involved. Once person at the location was arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Property
Three sheets of sheetrock and two sheets of plywood were stolen from a structure on Wanda Lane on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5. A window and assorted pipes were damaged in the burglary. Overall loss exceeds $1,200.
A light fixture at the El Campo Police Department was damaged around 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Damage was estimated at $500.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ashlynn Kate Hardy, 21, of 1212 N. Pecan in Wharton was arrested by sheriff deputies at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for possession of a controlled substance. She posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Mitchell Dwayne Kumaga II, 62, of 5443 Randon School Road in Rosenberg was booked at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 on a warrant for making a silent or abusive call to 9-1-1.
