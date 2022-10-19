Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Erik Jason Alameda, 43, of 305 Mahan in Wharton for family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 19. He allegedly choked a man and fired a shot in air before pointing a firearm at another.
• Daisy Guadalupe Alvarez, 24, of 8787 Hammerly in Houston for smuggling of persons (three) on May 24.
• David Baldon-Perez, 36, of 1702 Hardin in Pasadena for evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with evidence on May 30. Fleeing, he stands accused of concealing a cellphone during a police investigation.
• Kristopher Eric Banks, 31, of 1610 Briar Lane, No. 8-B, in Wharton for deadly conduct on Aug. 27. He allegedly fired a gun in the direction of a home.
• Lurkesha Lynette Baugh, 40, of 1217 Kingston, Unit B, in Wharton for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 22. She allegedly used her vehicle to ram another putting two people in jeopardy.
• Jose Enrique Becerra, 19, of 719 Cheryl in El Campo for possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child on June 20.
• Robert Charles Bruines, 34, of 5019 Court Road in Missouri City for smuggling of persons (six) and possession of a controlled substance on July 10. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Garland Dwain Cavit, 57, of 25010 U.S. 59, No. 119, in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on May 10. Convicted of aggravated sexual assault, Cavit stands accused of failing to report a change of address as required.
• Cleveland Byron Crockett, 45, of 13772 Willie Melton in Kendleton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 9. Convicted of burglary of a motor vehicle with two or more previous convictions on Oct. 9, 2012, Crockett is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
Crocket also has prior felony convictions for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Dec. 13, 2002 in Fort Bend County, identity theft on Oct. 23, 2008 in Wharton County and burglary of a motor vehicle on April 23, 2013 in Austin County.
Desmonia Jonaye Curtis, 36, of 711 College in El Campo for criminal mischief on July 11. She allegedly damaged a cash register, displays and a glass smoking pipe causing more than $2,500 damage.
• Reginald E. Dantzler, 57, of 13102 Falls View Lane, Apt. 4606, in Houston for smuggling of persons (one) on Aug. 21.
• Aries Escamilla, 29, of 9445 FM 102 in Glen Flora for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on June 30 and Aug. 1. She allegedly stole beef and chicken at levels which are normally a misdemeanor, but faces felony punishment as the result of prior bad acts.
Escamilla has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions.
• Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 20, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tampering with evidence on July 18. He allegedly had less than a gram of MDMA within 1,000 feet of Alamo Park, 100 Alamo, in El Campo. On the same day, he stands accused of concealing marijuana and Ecstasy during a traffic stop.
• Thomas Vincent Garcia, 34, of 312 Forrest Lawn in Wharton for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Aug. 25. He allegedly had fentanyl in the Wharton County Jail.
• Arturo Garza, 50, of 838 Pecan Valley in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions (misdemeanors) on June 18. He allegedly stole a surveillance camera.
Garza has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 15, 1998 and assault of a public servant on Nov. 3, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Melissa Ann Gonzales, 41, of 600 North Kleas, Apt. 22, in Edna for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on July 31. She stands accused of having less than a gram of crack cocaine and methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Grace Point Community Church, 813 West Loop in El Campo.
Gonzales has a prior felony conviction for bail jumping and failure to appear on Oct. 4, 2021 in Jackson County.
• Jason Christopher Haller, 26, of 607 Earl in El Campo for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury (family violence) with a deadly weapon on June 26. He allegedly used a knife to cut a woman’s throat.
• Ashton Brooke Hatfield, 24, of 1825 Eagle in League City for smuggling of persons (one) on Aug. 17.
• William Shane Hatfield, 45, of 1451 W. Clayton in Dayton for smuggling of persons (one) on Aug. 17.
• Efrian Hernandez Jr., 30, of 4707 Marable in Houston for smuggling of persons (three) on May 24.
• Richard Hernandez, 44, of 304 Lundy in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on July 22. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine and less than a gram MDMA.
Hernandez has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Nov. 15, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Carlos Claudio Herrera, 21, of 5001 Aldine Mail, Rt. 56, in Houston for smuggling in persons (eight) and evading arrest with a vehicle on June 9.
• Dontae Jamal Holmes, 23, of 1200 Winchester in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance on June 12. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil.
• Elbert Jackson, 67, of 3306 Black Sheer in Dinsmore for retaliation on Aug. 24. He allegedly threatened to kill a Wharton PD officer.
Jackson has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault of a public servant on April 19, 2010.
• Quinton Roderick Jackson, 30, of 615 N. Outlar in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 24. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Dustin Lee Konvicka, 42, of 1301 CR 451 in Midfield for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 19. He allegedly stole drinks and cornbread, normally a misdemeanor. Konvicka, however, faces felony punishment due to prior bad acts.
Konvicka has a felony theft conviction on April 20, 2001, along with felony convictions for theft of a firearm on May 11, burglary of a building on April 20, 2001, attempted prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Jan. 4, 2021, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 22, 2005, and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 20, 2018, all in Wharton County.
