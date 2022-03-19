Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jacob Ross Hogan, 45, of 405 Market was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 on warrants for driving while license invalid (two counts), violating a promise to appear (three counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he was referred to municipal court.
Property
Nathaniel Ryan Jackson, 28, of 511 Lundy was served warrants for two counts of theft in excess of $100 in value while already being held at the Wharton County Jail.
City Incidents
Property
Almost $4,000 of damage was reported at the Best Western Executive Inn, 25880 U.S. 59 after a vandal struck in a hotel room. An air-conditioner, office chair, lamp, mirror, television, walls and three doors were among damaged items.
Other
Police are on the hunt for a sex offender who has reportedly failed to register with the department. Additional information was not available as of press time.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Martin Fragoso Jr., 19, of 305 E. Alfred was arrested by Wharton police at 4 a.m. Monday, March 14 for possession of a controlled substance, vehicle burglary and evading arrest. Processed, he posted $8,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Michael Joe Garza, 30, of 1501 Ave. E was arrested by WPD at 5:59 p.m. Monday, March 14 for driving while intoxicated and having a device to falsify a drug test.
Violence, weapons
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 26, of 607 N. Washington was booked at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, March 13 on a warrant for family violence causing injury. The next day, a warrant for criminal trespass was also served against him. Alfred posted $4,000 in bonds and was released Monday, March 14.
Jose Guadalupe Velazquez, 69, of 1109 E. Calhoun was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, March 13 for assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. Processed, he posted $12,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Other
Tyrone H. Jordan, 61, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested for failure to identity, a parole violation and warrants for public intoxication and violating a promise to appear.
Thomas James Graham, 42, of 1212 John was booked at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 for tampering with evidence.
