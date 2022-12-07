City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Quontell Montray Williams, 37, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 for assault causing injury after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Processed, Williams was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Domingo Aldape, 64, of 207 S. Washington was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 on two sheriff’s department warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions and a single theft charge by officers investigating a shop lifter at Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, a black hat, welding helmet, chain saw and cordless drill were stolen. Loss exceeds $400. Processed, he was sent to the county jail.
Other
Emilio Loredo Jr., 24, of 1489 Flora was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on warrants for public intoxication, bond forfeiture - failure to identify and violating a promise to appear by officers dispatched to a welfare concern at Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson.
City Incidents
Violence, weapons
A cellphone was damaged and almost $200 cash was stolen during a disturbance in the 300 block of East Calhoun around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Property
An Xbox and controller were stolen from the 500 block of East Watt on Nov. 21. Loss exceeds $400.
More than $300 in fuel was stolen from Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, around 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Burglars stole a Springfield rifle from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Lynn around 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Loss is estimated at $400.
An unlocked door provided access for a home burglar in the 600 block of Oscar around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Two pellet guns, a cell phone and a pair of cordless hair clippers were stolen. Loss exceeds $1,000.
Two nightstands, a lamp and a video doorbell were among items stolen by a thief in the 2200 block of Bunton Drive around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
A Christmas tree was stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Loss exceeds $100.
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of Fruit Paradise, 708 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1100 block of Pinchot around 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. A Mitsubishi Lancer sustained $5,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Ataya Kenterra Watkins, 21, of 3314 Fairway in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 for marijuana possession. She posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
James Earl Young, 31, of 1617 Connie in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Willie Deon Ephran, 30, of 3303 Blackshear in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Niki Michele Salazar, 29, of 210 W. Watt was arrested by Wharton PD for tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and expired driver’s license.
Violence, Weapons
Eduardo Beltran-Lara, 32, of 211 Royder in Houston was booked at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Wharton County warrants for robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity; Polk County warrants for robbery and criminal mischief; and a Fort Bend County warrant for theft.
Calvert Spears Jr., 34, of 601 Cheryl was booked at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on warrants for unlawful restraint and criminal trespass.
Jeffery Lee Davis, 61, of 135 CR 255 in Egypt was arrested by WCSO at 1:13 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 for family violence with injury.
Allen Dale Whitmire, 64, of 919 CR 221 in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 5:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 for family violence with injury.
Guadalupe Garcia-Maravilla, 43, of 412 Caney in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 9:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Processed, Garcia was released on an unspecified bond the next day.
Property
Aleesha Diane Gonzalez, 47, of 46 Serena was booked at 11:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28 on a Brazoria County warrant for tampering with a governmental record and a Wichita warrant for theft.
Bryan Keith Hebert, 50, of 4208 Cleburn in Pearland was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 for identity theft and theft.
Gabriel Justin Melchor, 34, of 1001 Merchant was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 on a warrant for theft.
Other
Marvin Louis Holmes, 50, of 310 Jackson Quarters in Wharton was booked at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Ronald Enrique Sanchez-Duartes, 38, of 7980 Fallbrook in Houston was arrested by Wharton PD at noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
Monica Rubio, 35, of 2241 Oday, No. 45-A, in Pearland, was booked at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 on a warrant for smuggling of persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.