Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
September Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Misty Alene Litts, 39, of 1411 Bernie in Rosenberg for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance on June 29. Convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Oct. 15, 2012, Litts is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than her home.
She also stands accused of having less than a gram of cocaine.
• Jeffery Daniel Marshall, 57, of 6619 Wolf Run in Wharton for retaliation on July 16. He allegedly threatened to do a man harm because he spoke to a police officer about a crime.
• Michael Miranda, 42, of 5228 Navarro in Corpus Christi for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on June 17. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC wax and 4 grams of psilocybin aka magic mushrooms.
• Pedro Lee Montalvo, 29, of 13213 Kanak in Needville for family violence and endangering a child on July 24.
Montalvo has a prior felony conviction for bail jumping and failure to appear on April 15, 2019.
• Stanley Wade Moore, 50, listed as homeless in Wharton for aggravated robbery and two counts of credit/debit card abuse on July 25. He allegedly tried to strangle a woman while stealing two credit cards among other items.
Moore has prior felony convictions for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and escape on July 30, 1999, home burglary on Aug. 30, 2007 and evading arrest on March 21, 2013, all in Hopkins County along with home burglary and theft on Jan. 30, 2013 in Dallas County.
• Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 608 Cheryl in El Campo for two counts of theft, one noting two or more previous convictions on July 19. She allegedly stole more than $2,500 cash.
Parker has three prior misdemeanor theft convictions as well as felony convictions for unlawful use of a vehicle on Oct. 19, 2001 and possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 2, 2005, both in Wharton County.
• Miranda Perez, 25, of 1201 W. Lenar in Hebroville for smuggling of persons (three) on July 20.
• Richard Rivera Jr., 35, of 400 Louis in East Bernard for assault of a public servant on July 15. He allegedly caused an officer to fall during a foot pursuit.
• Lorraina Angel Rodriguez, 18, of 137 Holly in Lake Jackson for possession of a controlled substance on July 29. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Luis Angel Sanchez, 35, of 510 First, Trailer 4, in Sealy for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on July 17. Sanchez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions along with a felony one on Sept. 20, 2016 in Austin County.
• Brandy Gail Sebesta, 36, of 103 Village, No. 141, in Hallettsville for tampering with a governmental record on Jan. 31. She allegedly created a false court document ordering a man to pay child support and medical insurance.
• Norman Lashawn Shropshire, 44, of 7803 FM 1161 in Wharton for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material on July 4. He allegedly posted sexually explicit visual material of a woman without permission.
• Mario Teja-De La Cruz, 32, of 406 Lundy in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Eddie Alejandro Torres, 20, of 16201 El Camino Real, No. 1-A, in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 2.
• Yeurail Dovon Turner, 30, of 1600 Rowlett in Edna for possession of a controlled substance on July 24. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Legacy Fields Park, 303 West Loop, in El Campo on July 24.
Turner has prior felony convictions for engaging in organized criminal activity, indecency with a child by sexual contact and failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register, all on July 6, 2011 in Jackson County.
• Adam James Virgilio, 19, of 1626 Neptune in Houston for theft on July 12. He allegedly stole an all-terrain vehicle.
• Ryan Tracy Warn, 30, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City for theft with two or more previous convictions on May 31. He allegedly stole an assortment of store merchandise including jeans and a window air-conditioning unit, normally a misdemeanor, but faces felony punishment because of prior bad acts.
Warn has multiple prior theft convictions in Matagorda, Harris, Brazoria, Jackson and Matagorda counties as well as felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 28, 2018 in Brazoria County and July 30, 2018 in Jackson County (two counts).
• James Earl Young, 30, of 1617 Connie in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Bianca Sara Zamora, 30, of 211 Forrest in El Campo for injury to a child on June 14. He allegedly hit a woman in the face and on her body multiple times.
Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictments adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Kelvin Lee Earls, 34, of 400 Speed in Wharton for two counts of assault on May 9. He allegedly tried to choke a woman, struck her in the torso and threw her to the ground.
