Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Absalom Azariah Alaniz, 25, of 2101 Grayson in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 25. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• Lawanda Renee Allen, 50, of 1309 Bailey in Wharton for being responsible for an accident causing injury or death on Jan. 2. She was involved in a hit-and-run where a man was injured, leaving the wreck site without calling for help.
• David Alvarado, 41, of 2111 West in Wharton for family violence on Jan. 29. He allegedly struck a woman.
Alvarado has a history of violence.
• Trace David Alvarado, 17, of 4030 CR 154 in Wharton for engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 12, 2022. He allegedly worked with four others to hurt a person.
• Johnathan Bryce Antley, 20, of 5311 Boyette in East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery and home burglary on Dec. 12, 2022. He allegedly used his fist to strike a woman in the face, breaking teeth and bones while also using a firearm to threaten.
He stands accused of stealing property and breaking into the woman’s home on the same day.
• Jamal Tyrone Brown, 47, of 1185 Olivia, No. 108, in El Campo for family violence, assault of a pregnant person and sexual assault on Nov. 14, 2022. He stands accused of choking a pregnant woman, punching her in the stomach and face and raping her.
• Cody Ray Caldera, 25, of 908.5 Heights in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with evidence on Jan. 11. He allegedly fled from police and then concealed a 32-ounce can of what may have been alcohol when stopped, impairing an investigation.
• Andrew Ray Catete, 30, of 506 Calhoun (not designated as east or west) in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Jan. 10.
Catete has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Jackson County.
• James Martin Cerillo, 30, of 1820 Red River, No. 603, in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
On Nov. 22, 2022, he allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine, then on Feb. 16, he stands accused of having more than 4 grams of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 41, of 1424 Jennie for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (four counts) and possession of marijuana on Jan. 23.
He allegedly had less than 28 grams of alprazolam, and more than 4 ounces of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall and cocaine.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on April 24, 2000 and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Latroy Keith Daugherty, 41, of 2917 Meadow in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 1. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Daugherty has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 25, 2004 in Bastrop County, and engaging in organized criminal activity on March 30, 2021 in Matagorda County.
• Kerry Lee Earls, 36, of 2726 N. Fulton in Wharton for tampering with evidence on Feb. 9. He allegedly tried to conceal to small bags of what appeared to be marijuana during a traffic stop.
• Willie Deon Ephran, 30, of 3303 Blackshear in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Dec. 4, 2022. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil and attempted to conceal a bad of what appeared to be marijuana during a vehicle search.
• Stephanie Llana Escamilla, 25, of 810 Empire in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (four counts) and possession of marijuana on Jan. 23.
He allegedly had less than 28 grams of alprazolam, and more than 4 ounces of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall and cocaine.
• Luis Angel Enamorado Fernandez, 50, of 8307 Carvel in Houston for engaging in organized criminal activity and identity theft on Jan. 17.
• Cassandra Rene Fraizer, 34, of 12605 Pegasus in Willis for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2022. She allegedly used a piece of plexiglass to stab a man in the back.
