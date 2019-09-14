City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Melanie Audre Escobar, 19, of 1117 Wells in Wharton was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 for possession of marijuana and remaining in a park during prohibited hours while in Friendship Park, 100 Friendship Dr. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
The theft of $660 in service was reported in the 2300 block of West Norris. The crime took place on Aug. 25 and was reported Sept. 9.
Two windows on a Chevrolet 2500 were broken at Baros Rental, 1009 N. Mechanic, between 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 and 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Damage is estimated at $500.
Police are investigating the reports of two abandoned vehicles in the 800 block of College and the other in the 1600 block of Roehl last week.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Marla Regina Espadron-Stockley, 50, of 128 Oakville in Bellchase, La., was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 for possession of marijuana.
Jose Juan Olvera, 36, of 702 Divide was booked at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Patrick Adam Escamilla, 26, of 201 Ripple was booked into the jail at 5:36 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 to begin serving a portion of a sentence for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Yonari Garcia, 27, of 104 Lakeview Lane was booked at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 on warrants for assault family violence with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal mischief.
Anita Cordero Gonzales, 55, of 831 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 1:31 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 for assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and Class C assault.
Other
Jamie Hinojosa Garcia, 56, of 104 Lakeview Lane was booked at 6:34 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 on a warrant for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Igancio Jaramillo-Rivas, 32, of 25210 Benchmark was booked at 4:01 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 on an Attorney General’s warrant for failure to pay child support as well as changes of driving with an invalid license, expired registration and an unspecified misdemeanor.
