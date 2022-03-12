Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Rebekah Grace Garcia, 19, of 1217 John was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Monday, March 7 for possession of marijuana in the 300 block of North Mechanic. Garcia was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Alyssa Janea-Allen Saldana, 19, of 837 CR 469 was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Monday, March 7 for possession of marijuana in the 300 block of North Mechanic after her vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Saldana was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Amanda Glynne York, 32, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for bond forfeiture and being a bondsman off bond, both related to possession of marijuana. Processed, she was taken to county jail the next day.
Caleb Matthew Venglar, 20, of 2701 Brookbend Lane was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 on a Jackson County warrant for probation violation - possession of a controlled substance after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was shipped to count jail the next morning.
Jonathan Lewis Melchor, 25, of 605 Rice was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license after officers stopped him for a traffic violation a West Norris Street intersection. He was sent to a holding cell after processing. While in the cell, police say he damaged a camera that had been placed inside the cell to monitor prisoners. The estimated $750 damage led to a criminal mischief charge being leveled against him. Later that morning, Melchor was driven to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Sean Neal Harris, 48, of 1181 CR 406 was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 for theft after allegedly shoplifting charcoal, steaks, razor blades and small tools from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Emilio Loredo Jr., 24, of 1489 Flora was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 for public intoxication and failure to identify after police encountered him in the 800 block of College. Initially arrested on the sole charge of drunkenness, the second charge was added against Loredo when police discovered the name he had used in booking was false. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did an unspecified amount of damage to a vehicle between Feb. 12 and March 7. The crime was reported directly at the station.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 200 block of the West Loop around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Damage to a Dodge Ram’s fender was estimated at $1,500.
Violence, weapons
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7.
A woman reported being harassed in the 1300 block of Lynner around 2 p.m. Monday, March 7.
Other
Police are investigating a report of inappropriate postings reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Morris, around 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 7.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Casey Clayton Marin, 32, of 1514 CR 469 was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Thursday, March 10 for driving while intoxicated.
Pauline M. Saucedo, 21, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released.
Property
Austin Kyle Ashton, 27, of 807 Erin was served warrants for burglary of a building, theft with two or more previous convictions, six counts of burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions and tampering with evidence at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, March 4 after being booked the previous day for tampering with evidence.
William James Hodge, 36, of 1818 N. Mechanic was arrested by Wharton PD at 10:57 p.m. Saturday, March 5 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
Trish Leigh Ann Perteet, 41, of 1307 Eugene was arrested by Wharton police on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Nicholas Allen Vega, 21, of 1106 Business was booked at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Alida Anderson, 59, of 611 Church (not designated if east or west) for resisting arrest and criminal mischief at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Processed, she posted $11,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Cole Hunter Wile, 19, of 11002 Audrey was arrested by deputies at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 for deadly conduct.
Erdashyia Trachyel Bluntson, 18, of 225 Hunters Lane in Eagle Lake was arrested by deputies at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, March 6 for family violence causing injury.
Erdetric Demontreyel Bluntson, 21, of 225 Hunters Lane in Eagle Lake was arrested by deputies at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, March 6 for family violence causing injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.