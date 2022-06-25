Police Blotter 6-25-22

City Arrests
Property
David Lee Alvin Palacios, 28, listed as unknown address in El Campo, was booked directly at the Wharton County Jail at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 on warrants for criminal mischief causing less than $750 damage and assault causing injury.
Cristina Revilla, 42, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 on a warrant for criminal mischief with less than $750 damage. Processed, she was shipped to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Three lawnmowers, an air-conditioning unit and a car jack were stolen from a home between June 13 and 20. Location was not immediately available. Loss exceeds $1,000.
H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, reported 28 cans of baby formula stolen between June 19 and 20. Loss exceeds $500.
Reported directly at the police station, a 37-year-old Wharton woman told officers a .40 caliber pistol was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at an undisclosed bar or nightclub. Loss nears $900.
Almost $300 in merchandise was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.
Burglars stole an undisclosed amount of items from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Myatt Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Acosta around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Monika Lou Davis, 40, of 1610 S. Mechanic was booked at 6:17 p.m. Monday, June 20 on warrants for credit or debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Jared Kyle Arrambide, 27, of 1006 Ave. C was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:47 p.m. Monday, June 20 for burglary of a habitation.
Luis Enrique Hernandez, 30, of 15819 Vinemoss in Cypress was arrested by state troopers at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 on a warrant for money laundering in excess of $300,000 in value.
Tara Lynn Parker, 43, of 608 Cheryl was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 for theft with a previous conviction, theft and resisting arrest.
Violence, Weapons
Jose Enrique Becerra, 19, of 719 Cheryl was arrested at 6:55 a.m. Monday, June 20 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and failure to identify.
Bianca Sara Zamora, 19, of 211 Forrest was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 20 on a warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
