Court Reports

Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Michael Chayce Haas, 26, of 9824 Galveston in Orchard for criminal mischief on Oct. 10, 2021. He allegedly targeted another person’s vehicle, breaking a windshield and denting a tailgate door. Damage exceeded $2,500.
• Christopher Hackney, 39, of 904 Alvin in El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender on Feb. 3. Hackney has a prior conviction for online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct. He allegedly failed to notify authorities that he had moved.
• Waymond Arnell Hayes, 40, of 412 Correll in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on Dec. 12, 2021. He allegedly broke into a home with the intent to harm a man.
Hayes has prior felony convictions for delivery of a controlled substance on April 28, 2000, retaliation on Aug. 18, 2005, as well as evading arrest with a previous conviction and family violence with a previous conviction, all in Wharton County.
• William James Hodge, 36, of 1818 N. Mechanic in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 5.
• Juan Rigoberto Serrano Jimenez, 31, of 9003 Chadwood in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 5.
• Clinton Phillip Johnson, 36, of 810 Pecan Valley in Wharton for robbery on March 16. He allegedly stole a woman’s purse, striking her on the head.
• Erasmo Leal III, 34, of 3904 FM 1299 in Wharton for theft on Feb. 11. He allegedly stole $2,800 cash.
• Primitivo Llanes, 49, of 511 E. Hillje in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 3 and forgery on March 2. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine and forged a check for $924.88.
Llanes has prior felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on March 30, 2005, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 2, 2017, both in Wharton County.
• Ross Martinez Jr., 23, of 5126 E. Fifth in Katy for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 19. He allegedly had less than a gram of Tetrahydrocannabinol Oil.
• Adam Jacob Meredith, 39, of 4474 U.S. 59 in Ganado, for theft of mail on Jan. 3.
• Jeremane Deshawn Middleton, 36, of 505 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 12. He allegedly stabbed a man in the leg.
Middleton had a prior felony conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 30, 2010 in Wharton County.
• Jarod Wayne Moses, 33, of 15723 Hwy. 6 in Needville for burglary of a habitation on June 23, 2020.
• Adrian Muniz, 22, of 602 Washington in Wharton for aggravated assault causing a serious bodily injury on Feb. 10. He allegedly stabbed a man in the hip.
• Michael Alan Nichols, 38, of 1030 Old McDonald in Columbus for possession of a controlled substance on April 2. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Nichols has prior felony convictions for assault of a public servant on Jan. 3, 2012 in Gonzales County; and aggravated assault against a public servant on July 25, 2013 in Colorado County.
• Latasha Nasha Norman, 41, of 605 W. Caney in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 17. He allegedly stole an assortment of home products from a Wharton store, but faces felony punishment as a result of prior bad acts.
Norman has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions, one in Brazoria County and one in Wharton County. She also has prior felony convictions for two counts of theft on May 16, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Marcelo Resendiz-Ruiz, 28, of 18943 Hwy. 90-A in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on April 1. Resendiz allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Caleb Matthew Reyes, 25, of 106 W. Emily in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 3. He allegedly had less than a gram of tetrahydrocannabinol oil.
• Pete Rodriguez, 20, of 260 Forrest Lawn in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 17. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol oil.
