City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Gonzalo Alvarado, 50, of 237 Wilbur was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 on a Fort Bend County warrant for bond revocation - driving while intoxicated. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Property
Frank Garcia Jr., 54, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions after officers encountered him on the West Loop. Garcia stands accused of stealing three televisions from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Aug. 26. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Domingo Aldape, 61, listed as homeless in El Campo was served a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions directly at the county jail at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. As a result of previous convictions, he faces a felony for the alleged theft of two 24-packs of beer from Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, on Aug. 24.
Elana Sue Scott, 31, of 216 Oak in Wharton was served a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions directly at the county jail at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. As a result of previous convictions, she faces a felony for the alleged theft of a $12 package of bacon-wrapped shrimp from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Sept. 2.
Violence, weapons
Arthur John Rodriguez, 30, of 600 N. Kleas in Edna was served a warrant for violation of a bond or protective order directly at the county jail at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. At the jail, he is listed as Arthur John Rodriguez Sr.
Lawrence Montalvo, 59, of 709 S. Washington was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 for two counts of family violence causing injury following a disturbance at his home.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck in the 1300 block of Muncy causing about $150 damage to a window. The crime took place sometime between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.
Credit or debit card abuse was reported at Greenbriar Apartments, 2001 Ave. F, on Aug. 31. Loss is estimated at $600.
A hit-and-run was reported at Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2. Damage is estimated at $3,500.
Vandalism was reported at Ekstrom Aguaculture, 701 W. Jackson, on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Damage estimates were not available.
An estimated $1,000 damage was done to a gas meter in the 500 block of West Norris around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Violence, weapons
An incident of family violence was reported in the 100 block of Tura on Monday, Sept. 2. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the report of a bond or protective order being violated on the grounds of Friendship Park on Friday, Aug. 30.
In a separate incident, repeated violations of a bond or protective order by the same person are under investigation in the 1800 block of North Mechanic.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Armando Hernandez Cruz, 36, of 1490 Ruth was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 for resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Jerry Christopher Rodriguez Jr., 40, of 2502 N. Walnut in Wharton was booked at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 on a Matagorda County warrant for terroristic threat against a public servant.
