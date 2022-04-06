Police Blotter

City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Braelon Tre-zhun Hudlin, 19, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Monday, March 28 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for probation violation - possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon after an officer went to investigate a wrecked vehicle in the 1400 block of Lilly. Processed, Hudlin was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Dontray Jermaine Williams, 39, of 803 Marianette was arrested at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving while license invalid after being involved in a traffic stop. Williams was referred to municipal court.
Erik Mireles, 32, of 301 W. Fifth was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 for possession of marijuana and public intoxication after officers were dispatched to a location in the 800 block of College. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Richard Perry Keller, 28, of 609 Dorothy was booked directly into the county jail on March 10 on local warrants for theft less than $750 value, violating a promise to appear (two counts), failure to appear (two counts) and possession of a restricted smoking material.
Violence, weapons
Joseph Bradley Jones, 24, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 for family violence after police were dispatched to his home. Processed, Jones was taken to county jail.
Other
Christina Revilla, 41, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 for criminal trespass by officers dispatched to the report of a woman yelling under the bridge at Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second. Revilla was not allowed to be in the park, based on a prior warning. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Jesse Dillard Hagan, 48, of 404 Ave. E was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 on warrants for bond forfeiture - criminal trespass, defective headlamp, violating a promise to appear and no driver’s license along with a new charge of criminal trespass. He too was found in Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second, and was prohibited from being there based on a prior warning. Hagen was shipped to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A Glock pistol was reported stolen form the 1800 block of Avenue C on Saturday, March 26.
Police are investigating a report of shoplifting at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Saturday, March 26.
A hit-and-run was reported at the intersection of Wright and Lilly around 8 p.m. Monday, March 28. A fence and mailbox sustained an estimated $300 damage.
Vandals did an estimated $800 damage to a park bench in Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson around 3 p.m. Monday, March 30. Anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism should contact police at 979-543-5311.
An estimated $125 window was broken in the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, March 30.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Gail Russell Bailey Jr., 40, of 308 Moutray in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 for driving while license invalid with previous conviction, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Wayne Carpenter Jr., 34, of 3902 FM 1299 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 for possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Juan Mendoza, 21, of 921 Starshine in Edinburg was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:46 a.m. Monday, March 28 as 12:46 a.m. for smuggling of persons.
Dontea Marquis Dillard, 27, of 1911 Chapel Heights Court in Wharton was booked at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, March 31 on warrants for three counts of deadly conduct discharging a firearm at an individual.
