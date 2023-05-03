CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Christina Lynn Pesina, 40, of 718 Roth was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Saturday, April 29 on a warrant for possession of marijuana by officers called to investigate a trespasser at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Officers questioned Pesina during the investigation and discovered the outstanding warrant. Processed, she was taken to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Charles Anthony Thomas, 68, of 4711 Rumbling Canyon Court in Katy was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, April 29 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by officers dispatched to a disturbance at L Stop Foodmart, 411 N. Wharton. Processed, he was moved to county jail the next day.
Jonathan Scott Holik, 37, of 2006 Divide was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, April 30 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped for speeding in the 200 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was shipped to county jail later that morning.
Maria Mayra Aldavera-Cruces, 28, of 503 S. Wharton was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, April 30 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped for speeding in the 300 block of North Mechanic. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Tara Lynn Parker, 44, of 311 Greely was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Friday, April 28 for evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for being a bondsman off bond (two counts of theft with a previous conviction, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction and tampering with evidence). Officers traveled to a location in the 400 block of West Jackson to serve the warrants against Parker. Processed, she was delivered to county jail the next morning.
Carl Harton Peterson, 58, of 1915 N. Wharton was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Sunday, April 30 for family violence causing injury by officers dispatched to a disturbance at Prairie Village, 1910 N. Wharton. Minor injuries were reported. Processed, he was hauled to county jail the next morning.
OTHER
Police responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of August shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, found an intoxicated man. A public intoxication arrested ended any dispute.
CITY INCIDENTS
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
An assault with injuries and a case of vandalism was reported in the 400 block of East Foerester shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29. A 22-year-old man sustained minor injuries and a 2022 GMC Sierra sustained $800 damage.
PROPERTY
A $300 window was broken at Toledo Finance, 1406 N. Mechanic, sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and 8:20 a.m. Friday, April 28.
An unlocked door proved enticing for burglars in the 900 block of Franklin. The suspect(s) walked in sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and 10 a.m. Friday, April 28. Two suits and other clothing were stolen. Loss nears $500.
Vandals attacked a 2023 Hyundai parked in the 700 block of Cotton sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday, April 27 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 28. Damage was estimated at $6,000.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Eric Oneal Williams, 30, of 302 CR 255 in Egypt was booked at 1:18 p.m. Thursday, April 27 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle and tampering with evidence.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 50, of 511 E. Hillje was booked at 1:07 a.m. Friday, April 28 on warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Zachary Salazar, 27, of 210 W. Watt was committed into the jail at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 for driving while intoxicated.
Arturo Exsol Laparra, 21, of 524 E. Peter in Edinburg was arrested by deputies at 3:38 p.m. Saturday, April 29 for possession of a controlled substance (two counts - less than a gram and less than 400 grams), unlawful carrying of a weapon, having a drug test falsification device and possession of marijuana.
Brayan Alexis Ramos, 19, of 1105 Eighth in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, April 29 for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. Processed, he posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Quiera Bernice Ragston, 33, of 5479 FM 102 in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, April 30 for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram as well as warrants for criminal trespass and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Angel Humberto Zavala, 21, of 8832 CR 273 in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, April 30 for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon and having a drug test falsification device.
PROPERTY
Erica Nichole Chua, 21, of 5509 W. Third was booked at 6:38 a.m. Friday, April 28 on a warrant for theft less than $750 value. Processed, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jaylin Lamar Tarhand Jefferson, 27, of 20330 Whitewood Houston was booked at 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 28 on Wharton County warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity (two counts) and unauthorized use of a vehicle along with out-of-state warrants for burglary of a building (two counts), criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 and theft in excess of $2,500.
