Court Reports – Pleas

Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Michael Alan Acuna, 55, of 207 E. Sixth in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation for the Feb. 19, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Acuna to pay a $1,000 fine and perform 240 hours community service.
• Michael Gonzalo Alvarado, 53, of 237 Wilbur in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was placed on 10 years probation for the May 1, 2021 offense on the condition he serve 30 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Alvarado to have an interlock device placed on his vehicle requiring an alcohol breath test for it to start. Alvarado must perform 200 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
• Lillas James Bacak, 56, of 5554 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for terroristic threat, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 60 days in county jail for the Nov. 24, 2019 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Samuel Louis Barnes, 48, of 208 E. Third in El Campo for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Aug. 31, 2021 crime. The judge required Barnes to obtain counseling for substance abuse and take a life skills class. With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Barnes if he is able to complete all terms.
