City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Luis Salinas, 35, of 4250 Hwy. 202 in Beeville was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 for resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and public intoxication after police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 800 block of Erin. Processed, Salinas was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Cirilo Zambrano III, 41, of 22072 Brushline in Edinburg was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense, tampering with evidence, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility after police were dispatched to a minor wreck in the 400 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Zambrano was sent to county jail the next morning.
Property
Marvin Lee Cunningham, 62, of 804 McGrew was booked directly into the county jail at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 on a warrant for home burglary with the intent to commit another felony. He stands accused of kicking in a door in the 200 block of Eleanor on Sept. 10 with the intent of doing harm to a person inside.
Violence, weapons
Martin Alexander Martinez, 34, of 108 E. Correll was booked into county jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 on warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He stands accused of firing multiple shots in the 200 block of Highland on June 26, placing people in danger. Police also served warrants for assault causing injury and debit or credit card abuse against him.
Noemi Martinez, 29, of 16033 Wallisville in Houston was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 on a Harris County warrant for aggravated assault of a family member after officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Erin Street. Processed, she was shipped to county jail later that morning.
Adan Juan Gutierrez, 36, of 1312 Adone West, No. 6, in Skidmor was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 for failure to identify and resisting arrest by officers dispatched to the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. Gutierrez reportedly had an outstanding warrant from Brazoria County. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Eduardo Tellez Dominguez, 37, of 1112 Flax was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 for family violence and warrants for two counts of no driver’s license after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Dominguez was transferred to the Wharton County jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Saniel Cruz Sanchez Jr., 17, of 704 W. Fifth was arrested at 6:53 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence after police were sent to investigate a suspicious person in the 400 block of Town & Country. Officers seized a .44 caliber pistol. Processed, Sanchez was shipped to county jail.
Two vape pens were confiscated on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, last week.
City Incidents
Property
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Shropshire between Monday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 15. Loss was estimated at $300.
Vandals damaged a soap dispenser on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, sometime during the school day on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Loss is estimated at less than $100.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. A vehicle sustained an unspecified amount of damage.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Avenue I between 7 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 stealing credit cards and coins.
A Ford Fusion was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Yupon between noon Friday, Sept. 17 and noon Sunday, Sept. 19. Loss is estimated at $12,000.
A Mitsubishi passenger car was reported stolen from the 300 block of Sentinel around 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. No loss estimate was provided.
Burglars stole a .25 caliber pistol from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Adell between 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Loss is estimated at $100.
Another vehicle was burglarized in the 1800 block of Byrne between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Credit cards were stolen.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injuries was reported in the 200 block of Stafford around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 800 block of College around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. A Honda Civic received $1,000 damage in the incident.
Other
A vehicle fire was reported in the 25000 block of U.S. 59 around 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. A Ford F-150 was destroyed.
A Buick was damaged in a vehicle fire in the 600 block of Cheryl around midnight, Friday, Sept. 17.
Police are looking for a prowler reported in the 300 block of Town & Country around 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
