City Arrests
Property
Michael George Bauer Jr., 36, of 1403 E. Jackson was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 for evading arrest and warrants for failure to appear, issuance of a bad check and forgery after officers encountered him on the West Loop. The arrest was made in the 1400 block of Lynn. Processed, Bauer was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Violence, weapons
Monserrat Canai Miranda was booked directly into the county jail at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 on a warrant for an assault causing injury.
City Incidents
Property
Police are reporting a case of identity theft with an elderly victim reported directly at the station. The crime, involving bank documents, The crime took place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.
Two Kubota Skid Steers were reported stolen at Scherer Kubota, 23280 U.S. 59, sometime between Dec. 3 and 6. Loss exceeds $100,000.
Burglars targeted a site in the 1200 block of South Mechanic, stealing hair care products. Loss is estimated at $600.
Vandals struck at Speedy Stop grounds, 502 N. Mechanic, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. The front door sustained an estimated $500 damage.
A Ford Expedition sustained an estimated $300 damage while parked in the 100 block of East Monseratte around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Vandals also damaged an Infinity parked in the same areas at the same time.
Jewelry, a cell phone and clothes were stolen from a unit at the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson around 3:30 Wednesday, Dec. 8. Loss exceeds $2,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
John Gabriel Vasquez Jr., 30, of 500 Victoria in Louise was arrested at 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 for possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and theft of service along with Wharton PD warrants for failure to display a driver’s license and failure to appear.
Mark A. Taylor, 46, of 7615 Burning Hills in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Processed, he posted $7,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.