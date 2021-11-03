City Arrests
Property
Carlos Ignacio Gomez-Valenzuela, 31, of 803 Grace was booked directly at the Wharton County Jail at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 on a warrant for theft. He stands accused of stealing a $119 Ninja blender at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Oct. 15. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Paul Garcia, 48, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 on a warrant for burglary of vehicles. He stands accused of stealing vehicle registration stickers Oct. 19 from a truck parked on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Ryan Tracy Warn, 30, of 4706 Tarpon in Bay City was booked directly into the county jail at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 on warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions and forgery. He stands accused of forging a check to steal an iPhone from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. The phone was valued at $249, but Warn faces felony charges.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 48, of 511 E. Hillje was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 on a warrant for theft. He stands accused of stealing a cellphone on the grounds of White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson, on Oct. 24. Processed, Llanes was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Javier Silva Padron Jr., 30, of 908 N. Washington was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in Edinburg on a warrant for terroristic threat of a family member or household. He stands accused of issuing a threat on the grounds of Revolution Fitness and Sport, 903 S. Mechanic. Padron was processed in Hildago County.
City Incidents
Property
A $259 pressure washer was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Oct. 19. A wallet was stolen between Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 27. Loss was estimated at $150. A subwoofer, television and vacuum were stolen on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Loss was estimated at less than $300.
Burglars entered an unlocked window on a Wanda Lane home between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, stealing a 9mm Glock handgun. Loss was estimated at $300.
Violence, weapons
Police are looking for clues in a reported armed robbery at White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson, around noon Sunday, Oct. 24. A cellphone was taken.
A person reported being threatened while in the 400 block of West Monseratte around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
Another threat was issued on the grounds of Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, 805 E. Jackson, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Other
El Campo police confiscated a vape pen on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25.
A catalytic converter was found in the 100 block of North Washington around noon Monday, Oct. 25. Police are trying to trace it to a theft report.
A citizen reported a Glock handgun lost in the 2100 block of James between Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 28. Value is estimated at $400.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Floyd Andrew Cook III, 28, of 1110 Dyann in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 for possession of a controlled substance.
Malana Nicole Orsak, 26, of 71 Wanda Lane was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 for driving while intoxicated and being involved in an accident involving damage to a vehicle. Processed, she posted $1,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Matthew Wayne Buzek, 33, of 768 FM 441 was booked at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 for assault causing injury. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Matthew Santos Lara, 21, of 1003 Delta, No. 15, in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO for two counts of family violence causing injury and a single count of possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $7,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 23, of 602 Merchant was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 for family violence with a previous conviction.
Other
Daren Lee Roberts Jr., 35, of 1400 N. Fulton in Wharton was booked at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 for contempt of court. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Frank Garcia Jr., 56, of 1309 Fred was arrested at 4:23 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 for a parole violation.
Roger Allen Voigt, 40, of 1003 W. Tilly in Hebbronville was arrested by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 4:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 for smuggling of persons.
