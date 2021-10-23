City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Dominique Deshaun McGrew, 37, of 307 Roanoke in Victoria was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and a warrant for expired driver’s license by police dispatched to investigate a highway reckless driver report near Hillje. A Glock handgun and marijuana were seized. Processed, McGrew was transported to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $11,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jesse Manciaz Jr., 50, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and walking on the wrong side of the road. He was processed at the police station.
Dustin Lee Konvicka, 41, of 706 Fahrenthold was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for violating a promise to appear and reckless damage by an officer dispatched to Alamo Park to investigate a suspicious person. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Brandi Dianne Gilley, 44, of 1008 Harlem was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 for possession of drug paraphernalia in the same incident as Konvicka. She was processed locally.
Property
Joanna Louise Hendrix, 39, of 510 Lincoln was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions while already being held at the station. Hendrix stands accused of stealing a cellphone at El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, on Oct. 14. Because of prior convictions, Hendrix faces a felony charge. Processed, she was transported to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Leroy Nelson Bryant, 63, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 for terroristic threat of a family or household after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Bryant was shipped to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $3,500 bond and was released the same day.
Thomas Lee Mastrippolito Jr., 32, of 1264 CR 230 in Giddings was arrested at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 for unlawfully carrying a weapon by an officer dispatched to Rice Farmer’s Co-op, 106 Market. Processed, he was moved to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Vehicle and trailer registrations were stolen.
A cellphone was reported stolen and a forged check recovered at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Loss is estimated at $250.
Violence, weapons
El Campo police were dispatched to a disturbance at NRG Reserves, Inc., 2822 N. Mechanic, around 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
County Jail Bookings
Property
Asuncion Cruz Garcia, 54, of 2420 San Eduardo in Laredo was booked at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 on a warrant for money laundering in excess of $2,500.
Violence, weapons
Veronica Marie Martinez, 30, of 233 Spencer in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 for family violence causing injury. Processed, she posted a $3,500 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Raul Cruz Jr., 25, of 215 S. 24th in McAllen was arrested by state troopers at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 for smuggling of persons.
