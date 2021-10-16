City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Tyler Jordan Vernon, 21, of 1310 Julia was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 for marijuana possession after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Nilson Omar Quintanilla, 30, of 6345 Austin Ville in Houston was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 on a warrants for identity theft, property theft and criminal mischief while already being held at the police station for allegedly damaging a gas pump lock and breaking the security seal. He stands accused of stealing more than $7,000 in diesel fuel from Ritz Food Mart 2, 1120 W. Jackson, sometime between Oct. 4 and 7. Processed, Quintanilla was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Julio Cesar Rodriguez, 19, of 7319 Sad Piper in Houston was served warrants for identity theft, property theft and criminal mischief while already being held at the police station for allegedly damaging a gas pump lock and breaking the security seal in the same case as Quintanilla. He too stands accused of stealing more than $7,000 in diesel fuel from Ritz Food Mart 2, 1120 W. Jackson, sometime between Oct. 4 and 7. Processed, Rodriguez was transferred to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Stephanie Nicole Howard, 30, of 602 Merchant was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 for littering, evading arrest, resisting arrest and public intoxication as well as warrants for two counts of no driver’s license and single counts of driving on the wrong side of a road, public intoxication, violating a promise to appear. Officers had been dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Liberty and found Howard. Processed, she was sent to county jail. Once there, she posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals broke 17 windows, damaged a door and sheet rock in a home in the 500 block of Market between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Damage nears $1,000.
Burglars struck a home in the 200 block of Pecan between 3:30 and 8:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Information on loss was not available.
A Dodge 1500 Ram pickup was reported stolen from the 700 block of Alice between 6 and 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
A disturbance at the Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson, ended shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 with an estimated $450 damage done to a door.
Burglars stole tools from a vehicle parked at Rice Farmer’s Co-op, 106 Market, between 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 and 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Loss nears $2000.
A theft involving a cash app transaction was reported in the 1000 block of Corn around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. An estimated $500 was stolen.
A cellphone was reported stolen at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59 around 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.
Vandals broke a vehicle’s windshield at Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Damage is estimated at $315.
