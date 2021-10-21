City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ronald Lynn Wesselski, 53, of 1816 CR 113 in Nada was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 2000 block of North Mechanic. Processed, Wesselski was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Isabel Marie Mendoza, 39, of 3192 CR 422 in Danevang was arrested at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance along with local warrants for expired driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance and no valid driver’s license after police were dispatched to Lily Street to meet a complainant. Processed, Mendoza was transferred to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 23, of 409 Monseratte was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 for family violence causing injury after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day.
Police are investigating the report of an aggravated assault reported by a person receiving treatment at El Campo Memorial Hospital around midnight Monday, Oct. 11. Additional information was not available by press time.
Family violence was reported at a unit of Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Injuries were reported.
Another case of family violence was reported in the 700 block of Avenue I around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Merchant taking place between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. A Black Kia sustained an estimated $1,000 in damage believed to have been caused by a shotgun blast. Anyone who may have seen the incident or have knowledge about it is urged to contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
City Incidents
Property
Two catalytic converters were stolen from Ochoa Services truck yard, 506 W. Railroad, sometime between Sept. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 16. Loss is estimated at $800.
Burglars targeted a vehicle in the 3200 block of Myatt Lane between Thursday, Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15. A wallet and its contents were stolen.
A blender was stolen by a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Loss exceeds $100.
Vandals broke the passenger window on a Chevrolet Camaro at Stoneridge Apartments, 202 West Loop, between 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Damage was estimated at $250.
The exhaust pipe was damaged on a GMC Yukon parked at Ochoa Services truck yard, 506 W. Railroad, sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Damage was estimated at $100.
Four 22-inch tire rims were stolen along with totes and furniture at Treybig A&A Mini Storage, 1515 N. Mechanic, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Loss is estimated at $4,000.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Palacios around 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. A backpack and purse along with contents were taken. Loss exceeds $200.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a shot fired in the vicinity for Ritz Drive Inn No. 1, 602 S. Mechanic, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Other
A vehicle fire was reported in the 700 block of West Fifth around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Richard Paul Montano, 54, of 13235 Nimitz, No. 32, in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams, three counts of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram, one count possession less than a gram and two counts possession less than 28 grams in addition to charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Samuel Edward Wilson, 32, of 71 Main in East Bernard was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 for possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal trespass as well as Harris County warrants for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams and evading arrest with a vehicle; Cameron County warrants for theft more than $30,000 in value and theft more than $2,500 in value; a Bosque County warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram and a Matagorda County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Hannah Marie Carman, 36, of 23338 Grand Springs in Katy was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Shay Sublett, 29, of 152 CR 253 in Ganado was arrested by Wharton police at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Jordan Vernon, 21, of 1310 Julia was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 for marijuana possession. He posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Dwayne Elton Matthews, 75, of 87 Brandes in East Bernard was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Meghan Alexandria Naranjo, 28, of 312 E. Tres Palacios in Palacios was booked at 12:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child as well as a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.
Property
Manuel Jaramillo Jr., 24, of 807 August was arrested by Wharton PD at 6:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 on a warrant for criminal mischief less than $750 damage. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Aundreya Janee Gonzales, 23, of 803 Marionette was booked at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 on warrants for making a false statement to a police officer and two counts of credit or debit card abuse.
Violence, weapons
Violence, weapons
Minerva Gonzales, 39, of 113 Forrest was arrested by WCSO at 6:36 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 for family violence. Processed, she posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Fabian Cardoza, 56, of 2536 CR 454 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 for criminal mischief in excess of $2,500 damage.
Other
Norman Lee Shelton, 60, of 707 E. Loma Vista in Victoria was booked at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 on a warrant for failing to comply with a sex offenders registration duties. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
