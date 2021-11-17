City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Primitivo Tristan, 46, of 512 N. Second in Ganado, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 for driving while intoxicated - open container violation after officers stopped to check a check in the 900 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that day. Once there, posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Steven Escamilla Jr., 25, of 2608 Point West, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 for criminal trespass and a Class C misdemeanor theft on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop.
City Incidents
Property
A silver spoon, silver necklace and blood pressure cuff were reported stolen at the White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson, between noon Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 10:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Loss nears $1,000.
Vandals targeted a vehicle door in the 600 block of West Norris between 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Damage is estimated at $700.
A $160 drill was stolen at Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
A $200 crossbow was stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Walmart also reported price tags being changed on flashlights around 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Violence, weapons
Family violence with injuries was reportedly in the 500 block of Doris around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Xavier Allen Jimenez, 21, of 120 W. Second was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Ce Drion O Shai Middleton, 19, of 6535 Autumn Thristle in Katy was arrested by state troopers at 3:56 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 for possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Krystin Jvonne Gunels, 30, of 5327 La Cresenta in San Antonio was booked at 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 for on a Wharton County warrant for theft of cattle or other livestock under $100,000 in value enhanced and an Atascosa County warrant for failure to identify – fugitive from justice.
Ricky Lareas Lawson, 62, of 1009 Palacios was arrested at 6:44 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jesus Ochoa Jr., 44, of 2203 Bunton, No. 3, was arrested by Wharton police at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 for burglary of a habitation and criminal trespass.
Violence, weapons
William Jordan Garcia, 18, of 605 Rice was arrested by Wharton police at 3:57 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 on a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury along with City of Wharton warrants for failure to control speed, no driver’s license and failure to appear.
Felicia Salinas, 28, of 719 E. Mile 1/2 North in Weslaco was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 on four counts of endangering a child and one count of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Processed, she posted $140,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
